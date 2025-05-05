Oulton Park BSB cancelled after multi-rider Supersport crash

The opening round of the 2025 British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park has been cancelled.

Race 2 for the British Supersport Championship, the race scheduled before the third and final BSB race of the weekend, was red flagged when there was a multi-rider crash at the first corner.

11 riders were involved in the incident and the event was suspended at 15:58 local time, before being cancelled at 17:06.

“It was a severe and catastrophic incident coming off of turn one at the start of the British Supersport race,” BSB Series Director Stuart Higgs told TNT Sports when the cancellation was announced.

“There were 11 riders involved, which naturally invoked an immediate red flag and full medical response given the severity of the incident.

“The medical response to that is technically still ongoing, and as a result of that we [can] confirm that the event is now cancelled and there’ll be no more racing today.”

Higgs added that there will be a further statement issued by MSVR later today (5 May).

Earlier in the day, Leon Haslam won a BSB race for the first time since 2018.

Bradley Ray won the first race of the 2025 season on Sunday.