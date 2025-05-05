Oulton Park BSB cancelled after multi-rider Supersport crash

The Oulton Park BSB has been cancelled following a multi-rider crash in the British Supersport race.

Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The opening round of the 2025 British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park has been cancelled.

Race 2 for the British Supersport Championship, the race scheduled before the third and final BSB race of the weekend, was red flagged when there was a multi-rider crash at the first corner.

11 riders were involved in the incident and the event was suspended at 15:58 local time, before being cancelled at 17:06.

“It was a severe and catastrophic incident coming off of turn one at the start of the British Supersport race,” BSB Series Director Stuart Higgs told TNT Sports when the cancellation was announced.

“There were 11 riders involved, which naturally invoked an immediate red flag and full medical response given the severity of the incident.

“The medical response to that is technically still ongoing, and as a result of that we [can] confirm that the event is now cancelled and there’ll be no more racing today.”

Higgs added that there will be a further statement issued by MSVR later today (5 May).

Earlier in the day, Leon Haslam won a BSB race for the first time since 2018.

Bradley Ray won the first race of the 2025 season on Sunday.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

BSB News
39m ago
Leon Haslam overcomes "rookie mistake on the last lap" to win again in BSB
BSB
BSB News
1h ago
Oulton Park BSB cancelled after multi-rider Supersport crash
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ex-Marc Marquez ally makes bold proclamation about 2025 MotoGP title bid
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
WSBK News
2h ago
Garrett Gerloff “still far back from where we would like to be” after Italian WorldSBK
Garrett Gerloff, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Toto Wolff reveals ‘no doubt’ stance on McLaren amid tyre accusations
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

More News

F1 Feature
2h ago
Miami GP driver ratings: Max Verstappen shines with defensive masterclass
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
2h ago
Alex Lowes makes progress at Italian WorldSBK: “Starting in 16th place, you need luck”
Alex Lowes, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
Sam Lowes “wasn’t sure I was going to be able to race” before double Cremona top 5
Sam Lowes, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Crunch Aprilia “shockwave” noted - and it’s not Jorge Martin’s injury
Jorge Martin
F1 News
3h ago
Oscar Piastri explains ‘poorly executed’ dance celebration was lost bet
Oscar Piastri celebrates his Miami win