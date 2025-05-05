2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (2)

The British Superbike championship 2025 had the first sprint race of the season to continue the race action into Bank Holiday Monday, with Leon Haslam taking a long awaited win after chasing down Bradley Ray, who had attempted another breakaway ride in the opening laps at Oulton Park.

The overcast Monday began with Ray topping warm-up, with Irwin and Haslam completing the top three, echoing the result from race one. The grid also had the same feel with Ray on pole after his dominant race one win.

The Yamaha man once again got a great start and a lead - but the Moto Rapido rider was sure after race one he had the answer to keeping pace with the #28 and made quick work of bridging the gap, setting a new all time record lap of 1m 32.817s in the process, faster than Ray’s pole time.

The 41 year old class veteran then sat in behind, before making his move for the lead on lap five, sliding up the inside neatly at turn one, Old Hall.

From there the #91 ran an almost perfect race - until the final lap. A moment through Island while moving through the gears saw the Ducati man wide and out of his seat, a quick recovery and defensive line saw Haslam hold on for his first win since his 2018 title winning season.

Ray was trying to catch Haslam after the pass but a rapidly approaching Glenn Irwin had his eyes on second. The Hagar Ducati rider had started on the front row, but a poor start saw the PBM rider up against it again, this time stuck fighting for third in the chasing group.

Irwin decided to make a break, got to the front and gapped the pack, all the while reeling in the lead duo. Once on the back of Ray a pass felt inevitable, and after several dress rehearsals the rider from Carrickfergus was able to take advantage of Haslam’s error ahead and pounce, with Ray having his own moment just before Irwin moved ahead through Lodge for another hard fought second.

A disappointed looking Ray completed the podium for Raceways Yamaha.

After Irwin checked out, the group behind became a battle for forth, lead for the most part by the much improved Storm Stacey, who from fourth on the grid arguably got the best start on his BMW to be the rider initially behind Ray on the opening laps.



2025 British Superbikes Round 1-Oulton Park - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) 18m 46.375s 2 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.169s 3 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.424s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +5.169s 5 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +5.689s 6 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +6.075s 7 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +6.213s 8 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +9.417s 9 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +9.488s 10 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +9.644s 11 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +10.251s 12 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +10.360s 13 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +13.436s 14 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +13.594s 15 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +14.750s 16 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +16.916s 17 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +18.163s 18 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +20.186s 19 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +34.991s 20 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +37.604s 21 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +37.706s 22 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +55.330s 23 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +1m 00.348s 24 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) DNF

Still fine tuning his OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, reigning champion Kyle Ryde made a late push, taking the position at the end of the race , with Stacey a close fifth for Bathams AJN Racing.

Danny Kent was the next rider in the group to see the finish in sixth for McAMS Yamaha, with seventh placed Charlie Nesbitt taking the chequered flag right behind as the top Honda for the MasterMac Team.

There was a small gap before Christian Iddon claimed eighth, top Kawasaki for AJN Steelstock and a big improvement on Sunday’s DNF.

Lee Jackson was in the same fight for position and was right behind in ninth for DAO Racing Honda, with Tommy Bridewell a close tenth for Honda UK as his self proclaimed damage limitation weekend continued.

Rory Skinner won his tussle with Max Cook to place eleventh for Cheshire Mouldings, now a Ducati team, ahead of the Green Kawasaki machine.

The remaining points went to Josh Brookes in 13th for DAO Racing Honda, ahead of the battle for top rookie honours, with Scott Swann in 14th for Send My Bag Racing IWR Honda, just ahead of main rival over the opening meeting, John McPhee in 15th for MasterMac Honda

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Old Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.620s

New Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 32.851s



Oulton Park in 2024:

Race 2:

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 G Irwin, 3 Vickers)

Race 1: 1 G Irwin (2 Iddon 3 Ryde)

Race 2: (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

Race 3: 1 G Irwin (2 Iddon, 3 Vickers)



Race 9 (Showdown):

Qualifying 1 O’Halloran (2 Cook, 3 Stacey)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 G Irwin, 3 Jackson)

Race 2: (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Kent, 3 Haslam)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Stacey)



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Only one rider failed to go the distance over the shorter 12 lap distance, with Luke Hedger seeing an issue filled weekend continue with a retirement.

There were two absences from the grid - Andrew Irwin was withdrawn by Honda Racing UK after his fall on Sunday in qualifying caused a shoulder injury.

Lewis Rollo missed the opening round, not yet fully recovered from his back injury, the Aprilia rider will be assessed again before the next round at Donington Park.

Championship Standings

The race result leaves the championship in a three way tie after two races, with Ray, Haslam and Irwin all on 32 points, Ray is placed ahead thanks to his main race win, Haslam second, with two second places leaving Irwin third.

Stacey and Ryde are also tied on points behind, with 23 apiece.

Swann is the overall top rookie heading into the third and final race at Oulton Park with six points, ahead of McPhee on two.