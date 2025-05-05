2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (2)
Results from race two, round one of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, where the sprint race was won by Leon Haslam, his first victory since winning the title in 2018.
The British Superbike championship 2025 had the first sprint race of the season to continue the race action into Bank Holiday Monday, with Leon Haslam taking a long awaited win after chasing down Bradley Ray, who had attempted another breakaway ride in the opening laps at Oulton Park.
The overcast Monday began with Ray topping warm-up, with Irwin and Haslam completing the top three, echoing the result from race one. The grid also had the same feel with Ray on pole after his dominant race one win.
The Yamaha man once again got a great start and a lead - but the Moto Rapido rider was sure after race one he had the answer to keeping pace with the #28 and made quick work of bridging the gap, setting a new all time record lap of 1m 32.817s in the process, faster than Ray’s pole time.
The 41 year old class veteran then sat in behind, before making his move for the lead on lap five, sliding up the inside neatly at turn one, Old Hall.
From there the #91 ran an almost perfect race - until the final lap. A moment through Island while moving through the gears saw the Ducati man wide and out of his seat, a quick recovery and defensive line saw Haslam hold on for his first win since his 2018 title winning season.
Ray was trying to catch Haslam after the pass but a rapidly approaching Glenn Irwin had his eyes on second. The Hagar Ducati rider had started on the front row, but a poor start saw the PBM rider up against it again, this time stuck fighting for third in the chasing group.
Irwin decided to make a break, got to the front and gapped the pack, all the while reeling in the lead duo. Once on the back of Ray a pass felt inevitable, and after several dress rehearsals the rider from Carrickfergus was able to take advantage of Haslam’s error ahead and pounce, with Ray having his own moment just before Irwin moved ahead through Lodge for another hard fought second.
A disappointed looking Ray completed the podium for Raceways Yamaha.
After Irwin checked out, the group behind became a battle for forth, lead for the most part by the much improved Storm Stacey, who from fourth on the grid arguably got the best start on his BMW to be the rider initially behind Ray on the opening laps.
|2025 British Superbikes Round 1-Oulton Park - Race Results (2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|18m 46.375s
|2
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+0.169s
|3
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.424s
|4
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+5.169s
|5
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+5.689s
|6
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing (Yamaha)
|+6.075s
|7
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+6.213s
|8
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+9.417s
|9
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+9.488s
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+9.644s
|11
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+10.251s
|12
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+10.360s
|13
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+13.436s
|14
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|+13.594s
|15
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+14.750s
|16
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+16.916s
|17
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+18.163s
|18
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+20.186s
|19
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+34.991s
|20
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+37.604s
|21
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+37.706s
|22
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|+55.330s
|23
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+1m 00.348s
|24
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|DNF
Still fine tuning his OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, reigning champion Kyle Ryde made a late push, taking the position at the end of the race , with Stacey a close fifth for Bathams AJN Racing.
Danny Kent was the next rider in the group to see the finish in sixth for McAMS Yamaha, with seventh placed Charlie Nesbitt taking the chequered flag right behind as the top Honda for the MasterMac Team.
There was a small gap before Christian Iddon claimed eighth, top Kawasaki for AJN Steelstock and a big improvement on Sunday’s DNF.
Lee Jackson was in the same fight for position and was right behind in ninth for DAO Racing Honda, with Tommy Bridewell a close tenth for Honda UK as his self proclaimed damage limitation weekend continued.
Rory Skinner won his tussle with Max Cook to place eleventh for Cheshire Mouldings, now a Ducati team, ahead of the Green Kawasaki machine.
The remaining points went to Josh Brookes in 13th for DAO Racing Honda, ahead of the battle for top rookie honours, with Scott Swann in 14th for Send My Bag Racing IWR Honda, just ahead of main rival over the opening meeting, John McPhee in 15th for MasterMac Honda
Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:
Old Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.620s
New Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 32.851s
Oulton Park in 2024:
Race 2:
Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 G Irwin, 3 Vickers)
Race 1: 1 G Irwin (2 Iddon 3 Ryde)
Race 2: (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)
Race 3: 1 G Irwin (2 Iddon, 3 Vickers)
Race 9 (Showdown):
Qualifying 1 O’Halloran (2 Cook, 3 Stacey)
Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 G Irwin, 3 Jackson)
Race 2: (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Kent, 3 Haslam)
Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Stacey)
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
Only one rider failed to go the distance over the shorter 12 lap distance, with Luke Hedger seeing an issue filled weekend continue with a retirement.
There were two absences from the grid - Andrew Irwin was withdrawn by Honda Racing UK after his fall on Sunday in qualifying caused a shoulder injury.
Lewis Rollo missed the opening round, not yet fully recovered from his back injury, the Aprilia rider will be assessed again before the next round at Donington Park.
Championship Standings
The race result leaves the championship in a three way tie after two races, with Ray, Haslam and Irwin all on 32 points, Ray is placed ahead thanks to his main race win, Haslam second, with two second places leaving Irwin third.
Stacey and Ryde are also tied on points behind, with 23 apiece.
Swann is the overall top rookie heading into the third and final race at Oulton Park with six points, ahead of McPhee on two.