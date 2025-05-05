Honda Racing UK announces rider withdrawal from Oulton Park BSB

Andrew Irwin will not take part in Monday’s Oulton Park BSB races after a crash in qualifying.

Andrew Irwin, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

Honda Racing UK has announced the withdrawal of Andrew Irwin from this weekend’s opening BSB round at Oulton Park.

Irwin crashed in qualifying and suffered a shoulder injury. After treatment was carried out at the circuit medical centre he was then taken to hospital for further checks.

It’s the latest of several injuries for Irwin since moving to Honda, after missing much of the 2023 season through a broken humerus and missing last year’s Cadwell Park round after a crash in FP3.

A Honda Racing UK statement on Irwin’s Oulton Park withdrawal reads: “Following a crash during Official Qualifying 2 for this weekend’s opening round of the 2025 British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, Honda Racing announces the withdrawal of no.18 Andrew Irwin for the remainder of the event.

“Andrew suffered a shoulder injury after falling from his bike and, following treatment at the Oulton Park medical centre, he will now be heading to hospital for further checks to identify the full extent of his injuries.”

Irwin’s teammate, Tommy Bridewell, will be the only representation for the official Honda BSB team in Monday’s two races. The 2023 champion was sixth in Race 1, 10 seconds behind race winner Bradley Ray.

