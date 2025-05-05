Leon Haslam overcomes "rookie mistake on the last lap" to win again in BSB

Leon Haslam has offered his immediate reaction to returning to winning ways in the British Superbike Championship.

The Moto Rapido Ducati Racing team won Race 2 at Oulton Park on Monday.

It was Haslam's first BSB win since 2018.

"It’s so good. Yesterday I was a little bit nervous to be honest with you, Wilf was saying bring it home, take it easy and by the time I’d got into second yesterday, Brad was long gone," said Haslam.

"Today I thought I needed to go hard from the start and I managed to make an early move, catch him down, and I didn’t expect to do that lap time.

"To be honest, the last five laps were the longest laps ever, there were a couple of false neutrals and a big moment on the last lap.

"I was struggling to get back into gears and I went down one too many and it popped in. It was a rookie mistake really on the last lap and I should have kept it smooth.

"A big thanks to Moto Rapido, all the sponsors involved. It’s been a hard few years and it’s a nice feeling to get back on the top step."

The first BSB round of the 2025 season at Oulton Park came to an early end due to a major incident in the Supersport race.

It meant the scheduled Race 3 in the Superbike class did not go ahead as planned.