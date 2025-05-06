MotoGP 25 game review: A nostalgic blast from the past

In the past editions of MotoGP’s video game series, it was either an improvement on the previous edition or a disappointment year on year. But with MotoGP 25, it has answered a lot of questions that previous editions couldn’t.

I’ve played MotoGP video games since I was seven, going back to the PS2 days with Namco’s iconic MotoGP 3 and MotoGP 4. Milestone took over the licensing in 2013 and has done an excellent job with the series, especially from 2013-2017.

The pinnacle for them was the 2016 edition titled: Valentino Rossi: The Game - which was essentially a gateway into the world of Valentino Rossi with flat tracking at his ranch, superbike training around Misano and even a Monza Rally game mode. The amount of content for Rossi and MotoGP fans was incredible, and it is why so many people still hold the game in such high regard in 2025.

However, Milestone has often been criticised for not having enough content in later editions of the game, but with MotoGP 25, it has answered back with a starting block for them to build on with the next editions of the game.

MotoGP 25 Game Review

MotoGP 25

The new centrepiece feature Race Off game mode, letting fans experience the training methods used by modern Grand Prix riders across all classes, as you can now race with Minibikes, Motard, and Flat Track bikes. Yes, it is limited to two circuits at the moment, but it is truly the best game mode that Milestone has implemented since Valentino Rossi: The Game.

Honestly speaking, I am a nostalgia merchant, and maybe this is why the new Race Off mode has flicked the switch in me. It just reminds me so much of the 2016 masterpiece that Milestone produced.

It is so much fun as you slide through the sand on a flat track bike and divebomb riders to make a move stick. The minibikes are such good fun as they allow you to pick multiple lines around essentially two go-kart tracks and learn how to control the throttle and cornering accurately. The motards are tricky, but once you get the hang of it, sliding the rear is so much fun and satisfying when putting together a lap smoothly.

I love the fact that Race Off has been added to the Career Mode, and also allows you to compete against Moto2/3 riders and challenge your rivals in the MotoGP class to duel in the three disciplines.

I suppose fans of the series want to feel like the real-life riders, who we often see during the week via social media at a flat track or riding motards for training purposes. This is what the new game mode does: it immerses you into the routine of feeling like you’re one of your heroes (albeit a virtual version), but you get what I mean.

It allows players to sharpen their skills ahead of a race weekend, whilst adding some much-needed depth to a once fairly boring Career Mode.

Career Mode has some small but nice features to add another layer to the player experience with debriefs. After each race, players can talk to their engineers and explain which bike characteristics to improve and where they think it is best to focus on bike development.

But the key for me is the user-friendly nature of MotoGP 25, I’ll admit that my skills have regressed down the years, and it hasn’t been helped by Milestone’s incredibly tricky game physics at times. A lot of fans like me just want an easy and fun experience when playing a game.

MotoGP 25

Previous editions have a range of assists that can tailor your experience, but truthfully, the games are still tough to enjoy, as just completing a lap without crashing felt like a victory at times. 25 feels like something of old, arcade vibes and easy to instantly pick up and play.

It also shines through with their best sounding game to date, as Milestone has utilised the Unreal Engine 5 with on-track recording in collaboration with the official teams, to give the most immersive experience ever.

No game is perfect, and whilst I have praised Milestone’s efforts with the addition of the Race Off mode.

It won’t be for everyone, as I can see the novelty wearing off very quickly for some. Mostly down to the fact that there are only two circuits to choose from, and you can currently only race with MotoGP class. However, if they could strike a deal with Valentino Rossi and add his ranch into the game… that would be something. But maybe they have that planned for future editions.

The game comes with the updated liveries, helmets and bike models for the 2025 MotoGP class, which is nice compared to previous games, as you might have had to wait for the fully updated liveries to feature at launch. Disappointingly, Moto2/Moto3 don’t have their updated liveries yet as of when this article is released, but should be sorted fairly soon.

So, if you played MotoGP 24 and liked it, this is an upgrade. If you’re looking to get into the MotoGP video game series, try it out. It is very good fun!

It gets a 7.5/10 on my scoring scale, and I hope that it is the building block for Milestone to deliver even better games down the line.