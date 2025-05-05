Garrett Gerloff “still far back from where we would like to be” after Italian WorldSBK

The Italian WorldSBK was a strong event for Garrett Gerloff in 2024, but having switched to Kawasaki over the winter the American found dramatically different results.

Gerloff was in the top-10 in all three races at Cremona in 2024 on the Bonovo BMW, including a fourth in Race 2.

But this year’s event saw him go 15-15-12 across the three races, taking only five points away from the weekend.

Gerloff’s Race 2 time, though, was not much slower than the time that saw him finish fourth in Race 2 last year: a 34:42.419 this year versus a 34:41.715 last September.

It’s a 0.7-second regression on the stopwatch and a drop of eight places on the results sheet for Gerloff, but the American nonetheless was positive about his Sunday in Cremona.

“It was a really good final day at Cremona in the end,” Gerloff said.

“We are still far back from where we would like to be, but at the very least, we are racing with other guys and making passes. I am there more than in the last couple of races.

“We are making progress, but it is not showing 100 per cent in the results yet – but we are making progress.

“I am happy today and thanks to the team for all the hard work. I am looking forward to some time off, and then we will be back at Most soon.”

Gerloff now sits 17th in the World Superbike riders’ standings, his 12th place in Race 2 matching his best result of 2025, achieved in both long races at Portimao.