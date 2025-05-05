“Decent sized cheque book” theory on Toprak Razgatlioglu which would be a shock

A theory about Toprak Razgatlioglu’s much-discussed future has been raised - and it would perhaps be a surprise.

Razgatlioglu has spoken extensively about plans to move into MotoGP.

Honda, who are reportedly preparing a big offer, and Yamaha, whose Pramac team he is open to, are tempting destinations.

But Razgatlioglu has remained complimentary about BMW, who he won last year’s World Superbike Championship with.

It has created discussion that BMW could tie down Razgatlioglu if they part with enough cash.

Could BMW keep Toprak Razgatlioglu?

“I think the dream ticket is the two-year Honda deal where he does one year in WorldSBK,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson considered.

“He could be a part of the DNA, the development, of the 2027 rule changes and tyre changes.

“It would put him in such a unique position because he’d have free rein to do as much testing as he wants on the MotoGP bike.

“It’s a win-win situation for Toprak. He is super talented.

“If he has this as an opportunity, it’s a golden opportunity.

“Then if he changes his mind to stay in Superbikes, it’s such a good lever when negotiating with manufacturers as big as BMW.

“The inside information is that he is already paid double what other WorldSBK riders are paid. He could earn three times what the others are paid.

“That’s how high his stock value is in the paddock. BMW don’t want to lose him and they’ve got a decent sized cheque book.”

Razgatlioglu knows that MotoGP will change to Pirelli tyres in 2027, which WorldSBK already use now.

He could potentially move into MotoGP and already be at a major advantage compared to the other riders.

However, BMW test rider Sylvain Guintoli also wonders whether Razgatlioglu could ultimately choose to stay put.

“The adaptation would be more straightforward if the manufacturer was the same,” Guintoli told TNT Sports.

“The transition is normally easier if you’ve got experience. The Pirelli tyres suit Toprak’s style.

“Toprak could also very well stay at BMW and carry on in WorldSBK.

“Rightly so, BMW and Toprak were a great match last year. They have been performing well.

“This is an option as well.”