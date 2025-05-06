Remarkable George Russell stat shows he deserves new Mercedes F1 deal

George Russell has been one of F1's star performers in 2025.

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2025 F1 season, with one stat highlighting his impressive performances.

Russell is the only driver on the grid to have finished every competitive session in 2025 inside the top five.

George Russell's results in 2025

TrackSessionPosition
Australia
Qualifying4
Race3
China
Sprint Quali5
Sprint Race4
Qualifying2
Race3
Japan
Qualifying5
Race5
Bahrain
Qualifying2
Race2
Saudi Arabia
Qualifying3
Race5
Miami
Sprint Quali5
Sprint Race4
Qualifying5
Race3

The British driver’s impressive run of form means he sits fourth in the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship, just six points behind Max Verstappen.

If the season was to end now, it’s hard to argue against Verstappen or Russell being the driver of the year.

Despite his starring performances, Russell is out of contract at the end of the season.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted that he’s happy with his current driver line-up.

But will Russell be handed a new deal?

Speaking to Sky Sports in Saudi Arabia, Wolff insisted that he’s not held talks with Verstappen.

“I always say I don’t flirt outside if I’m happy in the relationship on a professional level,” Wolff said of his current driver pairing. 

“I’m super happy with the line-up we have, I couldn’t wish for anything better. Max is at Red Bull, we haven’t had a conversation, we are continuing our trajectory.

“He’s been performing in the car to the maximum and is doing great. George is on Max’s level.”

Verstappen’s future remains a major discussion point, with Red Bull’s form inconsistent.

After the Bahrain Grand Prix, Helmut Marko admitted he “feared” losing Verstappen - something he’s since backtracked on.

Verstappen has been F1’s outstanding performer since 2021.

He’s proven that he doesn’t need the fastest car in F1 to win races - or maintain his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship.

It’s unlikely Mercedes would want to upset their current driver line-up, especially as both Russell and Kimi Antonelli came through their junior academy.

On performances alone, Russell is more than worthy of a new deal.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

