Martin Brundle names underrated F1 star who’s “in the form of his life”

Martin Brundle believes Alex Albon is “in the form of his life” following his starring drive to P5 at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

2025 has been Albon’s best start to an F1 season since his days at Red Bull.

The Thai driver has scored 30 points in the opening six races - only 11 fewer than Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

His form has cemented Williams in P5 in the constructors’ championship.

The arrival of Carlos Sainz appears to have only had a positive effect on Albon’s performances.

There were question marks over Albon due to the standard of his previous teammates, Logan Sargeant and Nicholas Latifi.

Franco Colapinto also proved to be a close match despite his lack of experience during the latter part of last season.

Brundle hailed Albon for another fantastic weekend in his post-race column for Sky Sports.

“Fifth would fall to Alex Albon with another excellent and feisty race,” Brundle wrote.

“This means that Williams were the fourth fastest team on the day and had looked much like that all weekend.

“But for a Safety Car technicality in the Sprint, Albon would have scored another handful of points there too, and he is in the form of his life.”

Albon thrilled to see Verstappen

Albon’s fifth-place finish in Miami was very impressive, given it was on merit.

Williams out-paced Ferrari throughout qualifying, with Albon staying ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton during the grand prix.

After the Virtual Safety Car, Albon overtook Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli before settling behind Max Verstappen.

Albon quipped that it was “nice” to see Verstappen for most of the race - something that never happened during his time at Red Bull.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Max from start to finish, not even in my Red Bull days,” Albon said. “So it was nice to see him.”

Reflecting on the race, Albon added: “Had some really good pace, we were struggling with engine temperatures so [it] was just really important to get past

Carlos and then we caught up the Mercs,” Albon said about the early stage of the race.

“Honestly, we had really good pace, I was quite comfortable in my position. I would even argue George [Russell] got a little lucky with the VSC, otherwise a P4 was possible today.

“Crazy to say, also just amazing to be able to see the podium – I had George and Max [Verstappen] in my vision, in front of me the whole race without a Safety Car, so yeah that is just testament to the progress we are making at Williams. The track suited up clearly, but very happy.”