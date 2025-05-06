Helmut Marko changes his tune about Max Verstappen's Red Bull fate

Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko is now “convinced” that Max Verstappen will remain with his Formula 1 team in 2026, despite previously expressing doubts over the Dutchman seeing out his contract.

Verstappen’s future with Red Bull has been a subject of much speculation this year due to the team’s declining form and the loss of key staff members who masterminded its recent success in F1.

After the opening six rounds of the season, the four-time world champion has already slipped 32 points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ standings, while Red Bull sits a distant third in the constructors’ table, only 11 points clear of fourth-placed Ferrari.

While the Milton Keynes squad has a valid deal with Verstappen until the end of the 2028 season, it has not shied away from admitting the presence of a performance-based exit clause in the contract.

In recent months, Marko has stated on several occasions that he is worried about Verstappen leaving Red Bull next year if the squad is not able to reverse its competitive slide in F1.

However, the Austrian is now more relaxed about the 27-year-old’s future at the team, saying the latter is committed to Red Bull for 2026.

Asked about his recent comments over Verstappen's future in the media, Marko told Bild: “That's true, but they [my worries] have already diminished.

“Max is loyal and then publicly committed to Red Bull. That fits in with how I see him at the moment. He is fully focused on his job here. That's why I don't think he's even thinking about a change. On the contrary. I am convinced that Max will also be racing for Red Bull in 2026.”

Pressed further as to what makes him so confident about holding on to the team’s prized asset, Marko added: “We talked about expectations for 2025 before the season.

“Everyone - including Max - agreed that defending the title is of course the goal, but that we can't take it for granted that it will work out. We will do everything we can to achieve this, but nobody can expect us to always win. We have to score the maximum number of points possible.”

Several teams appear to be interested in hiring Verstappen’s services for F1’s new rules era in 2026, with Mercedes and Aston Martin emerging as the most likely options.

There have been wide claims about Lawrence Stroll willing to spend as much as €264m (£226m) over three years to lure Verstappen to Aston Martin.

But Marko remains unfazed by these reports, stressing Red Bull’s sole focus remains on giving Verstappen a winning car in F1.

“I've read that too, but I don't think that plays a big role for Max,” he said. “On the one hand, he doesn't earn that much with us, and on the other, he just wants to win. That's why we have to provide him with the fastest car. We are working on that. We will soon be bringing upgrades to the car.”

