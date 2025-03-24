Helmut Marko warns of Max Verstappen "performance clauses" amid Red Bull decline

Helmut Marko has admitted that Red Bull could struggle to keep Max Verstappen due to “performance clauses” in his F1 contract.

Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated the sport in recent years, winning the last four consecutive F1 drivers' titles.

However, his F1 future has been a hot topic since the start of last year.

The off-track turmoil surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner led to intense speculation that Verstappen could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

While the Horner situation subsided, talk of Verstappen’s future persisted, with

Toto Wolff publicly expressed his interest in the Dutchman.

Earlier this year, Aston Martin were reportedly ready to table a whopping £1bn offer to sign Verstappen.

Verstappen has insisted that he’s happy at Red Bull, provided he’s given a competitive car.

Red Bull’s form since the middle of last year has been patchy, particularly given the rise of McLaren.

McLaren have started the 2025 F1 season as the team to beat, with Red Bull fighting Mercedes and Ferrari for the places behind.

“It will be difficult” - Marko

During the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, Marko was asked about Zak Brown’s claim that Verstappen is on his way out at the end of the year.

Brown suggested Verstappen will join Mercedes for 2026.

Addressing those comments, Marko told Sky Germany in China: “Max wants a car that can always win.”

“There are always performance clauses and if we can’t put that to him, it will be difficult. It’s only the second race of the season, so it’s not yet as black as Zak [Brown] would like to see the situation.”

Christian Horner was unimpressed with Brown’s claim.

Horner referenced reports that Brown had contacted Verstappen’s management before re-signing Oscar Piastri.

“Apparently he called one of our drivers last week,” Horner said. “So if you’re so happy with your own drivers, why would you make a call like that?

“Honestly, I think it’s just hot air. We don’t pay much attention to this. You concentrate and do your job.”

