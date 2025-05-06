Mick Schumacher’s Miami appearance sparks F1 return rumours

Mick Schumacher’s presence in the Miami Grand Prix F1 paddock has sparked rumours of a possible return next year.

According to German publication BILD, Schumacher is on Cadillac’s shortlist for 2026.

Cadillac will become F1’s 11th team next year and officially unveiled their logo and branding during a showpiece event in Miami on Saturday.

The American team hasn’t yet announced its driver line-up for next year, and team boss Graeme Lowdon is still weighing his options.

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been heavily linked with the seat.

Perez’s financial backing and influence stateside would make him an attractive option to Cadillac.

Plus, the form of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull has only restored Perez’s reputation.

Cadillac have several other experienced options to choose from.

10-time F1 grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas has spoken openly about wanting to return to the grid.

Zhou Guanyu is also available after Sauber dropped him at the end of last year.

Coincidentally, Zhou’s manager is team boss Lowdon.

Is Schumacher the right fit for Cadillac?

Schumacher has been unable to find a place on the grid since being dropped by Haas at the end of 2022.

While the German fared well against Kevin Magnussen, particularly in race trim, Schumacher’s run of heavy crashes meant Haas favoured experience for 2023, opting to give Nico Hulkenberg his seat.

Since leaving the grid, Schumacher has held roles at Mercedes and now races for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

Schumacher still has some supporters despite being off the grid for the last three seasons.

Ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes the weight of the Schumacher name should appeal to Cadillac given their desire to tap into the American market.

With no obvious American driver to choose from, Ecclestone feels that Schumacher could have an impact in the United States.

Ecclestone told F1 Insider: “If Michael had been by his side, Mick would be a regular driver in Formula 1 today.

“What speaks for him, the name Schumacher has even more charisma in the USA than in Europe. Formula 1 could continue to use this name.”