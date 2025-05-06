One Williams decision has left Carlos Sainz frustrated

Carlos Sainz says he is “frustrated” over Williams’ decision to halt the development of its 2025 Formula 1 car, but understands why the team wants to put all its focus on nailing next year’s regulations.

Williams has made a massive leap in performance this year to climb up to fifth in the constructors’ championship, only behind F1’s ‘big four’ McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix further highlighted the strengths of the FW47, as newcomer Sainz and teammate Alex Albon qualified a strong sixth and seventh, beating Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

In the race, Albon rose to fifth ahead of Leclerc and Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, while Sainz made it a double points finish for Williams with ninth place.

All teams are facing a dilemma this year, as any resource spent on further developing their current cars could compromise their chances for F1’s big regulation overhaul in 2026.

Williams decision leaves Carlos Sainz frustrated

Sainz feels there is potential for Williams to “take big steps forward” this year by fixing the few remaining weaknesses of the FW47, with the Grove-based team on course for its best championship finish since 2017.

However, at the same time, he is aware about the extent of changes planned for next year, with both chassis and engine rules being revamped simultaneously.

"I think this car has a lot of potential,” Sainz told DAZN. “If we could really develop it, if we could put in the wind tunnel the developments that I can ask the team to improve two or three things that I still feel are not working, I'm convinced that this team could take big steps forward.

"Our decision is not to invest in this car this year and put all the budget, all the hours of the wind tunnel and all the budget cap in the coming year and bet on the coming year.

"It's frustrating because when I see that we are three tenths [off pole] and the great potential that we still have ahead, only in my sixth race, and the car still has several points that I don't like, I would like to see what we would be able to but for this year this is the best we can aspire to.

"And circuit to circuit we will go a little better, a little worse as you are seeing, but it is what it is for now."

Sainz spent a major chunk of the race battling with Ferrari duo Leclerc and Hamilton after an ill-timed VSC dropped him down the order.

He made a last-lap lunge on Hamilton at the end of the back straight, but ultimately had to settle for ninth position.

Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton praised Williams for producing a car that is capable of beating Ferrari, while also highlighting the work the Scuderia needs to do after a tough start to the season.

“Firstly, Williams are doing an amazing job,” said the Briton. “They have got James [Vowles] there who is doing a great job with his team. The whole team is doing fantastic and they have got two great drivers.

“They are very quick. For us to be battling with them and struggling to beat them just shows we have a lot of performance to find. We are lacking performance in the car. But we know where we are losing it, particularly since China.

“We’ve got some improvements to make to the car before we can unlock the performance. But we won't give up, we'll keep pushing."