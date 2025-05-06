Jack Doohan “consoled” by father Mick in Miami F1 paddock as Alpine exit nears

Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz spotted Jack Doohan “being consoled” by his father, Mick Doohan, following a difficult Miami Grand Prix.

The race in Miami could be Doohan’s final race in F1, with Alpine set to replace him for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

It’s been widely reported that Alpine are set to make a change for Imola.

Franco Colapinto is expected to take Doohan’s place alongside Pierre Gasly for the remainder of the 2025 F1 season.

Doohan endured a difficult race in Miami following a Lap 1 tangle with Liam Lawson.

Before the main race, Doohan had enjoyed a tidy weekend, out-qualifying Gasly in qualifying.

Kravitz reflected on Doohan’s race in his 'Notebook' show: “Alpine, no points for them either, but Jack Doohan was very disappointed because Jack only lasted half a lap.

“He had an incident with a Toro Rosso and then a puncture and then damage from the Racing Bulls.

“And that was him out, I’ve just seen him in the paddock actually being consoled by his dad.

“His place is delicate enough within the team even though Franco Colapinto and the threat of him seems to be gone, but you never know.

“He needed to try and score a point this weekend again and hasn’t, but then again neither has Pierre Gasly.”

Gasly takes inspiration from Doohan

While Doohan looks to be on his way out of F1, the Australian has still made a positive impact at Alpine.

Kravitz revealed that Doohan’s setup direction is what Gasly veered to after a difficult qualifying session.

The Frenchman ultimately decided to start from the pit lane after a poor qualifying session, during which he was knocked out in Q1.

“Gasly from the pit lane because he changed his suspension back to much more like Doohan’s setup,” Kravitz added.

“One thing that Doohan’s doing is good setup changes to optimise the car.

“And Pierre Gasly felt that the direction he’s taken was much worse than what Doohan was doing, and so he did what Doohan was doing and got his setup.

“So, that’s something that Jack Doohan is doing correctly.”