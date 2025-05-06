Jack Doohan “consoled” by father Mick in Miami F1 paddock as Alpine exit nears

“And that was him out, I’ve just seen him in the paddock actually being consoled by his dad.”

Jack Doohan and Mick Doohan
Jack Doohan and Mick Doohan

Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz spotted Jack Doohan “being consoled” by his father, Mick Doohan, following a difficult Miami Grand Prix.

The race in Miami could be Doohan’s final race in F1, with Alpine set to replace him for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

It’s been widely reported that Alpine are set to make a change for Imola.

Franco Colapinto is expected to take Doohan’s place alongside Pierre Gasly for the remainder of the 2025 F1 season.

Doohan endured a difficult race in Miami following a Lap 1 tangle with Liam Lawson.

Before the main race, Doohan had enjoyed a tidy weekend, out-qualifying Gasly in qualifying.

Kravitz reflected on Doohan’s race in his 'Notebook' show: “Alpine, no points for them either, but Jack Doohan was very disappointed because Jack only lasted half a lap.

“He had an incident with a Toro Rosso and then a puncture and then damage from the Racing Bulls.

“And that was him out, I’ve just seen him in the paddock actually being consoled by his dad.

“His place is delicate enough within the team even though Franco Colapinto and the threat of him seems to be gone, but you never know.

“He needed to try and score a point this weekend again and hasn’t, but then again neither has Pierre Gasly.”

Gasly takes inspiration from Doohan

While Doohan looks to be on his way out of F1, the Australian has still made a positive impact at Alpine.

Kravitz revealed that Doohan’s setup direction is what Gasly veered to after a difficult qualifying session.

The Frenchman ultimately decided to start from the pit lane after a poor qualifying session, during which he was knocked out in Q1.

“Gasly from the pit lane because he changed his suspension back to much more like Doohan’s setup,” Kravitz added.

“One thing that Doohan’s doing is good setup changes to optimise the car.

“And Pierre Gasly felt that the direction he’s taken was much worse than what Doohan was doing, and so he did what Doohan was doing and got his setup.

“So, that’s something that Jack Doohan is doing correctly.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
5m ago
Legend claims “MotoGP has become boring”
MotoGP
MotoGP News
20m ago
One underrated MotoGP rider is hell-bent on spoiling Honda’s dream team plan
Johann Zarco
F1 News
26m ago
Zak Brown’s bizarre McLaren claim: ‘We didn’t have the fastest car for three of our wins’
Zak Brown
F1 News
32m ago
Helmut Marko changes his tune about Max Verstappen's Red Bull fate
Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen
WSBK News
37m ago
Scott Redding shares a harsh “you’re out” warning to Toprak Razgatlioglu about MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu

More News

F1 News
1h ago
"Insiders" reveal imminent F1 driver axing before next grand prix
Jack Doohan
BSB News
1h ago
Tributes pour in after Oulton Park BSB Supersport tragedy
Shane Richardson. Credit: MotoAmerica.
F1 News
1h ago
Mick Schumacher’s Miami appearance sparks F1 return rumours
Mick Schumacher
F1 News
1h ago
One Williams decision has left Carlos Sainz frustrated
Carlos Sainz, Williams
RR News
1h ago
How to watch North West 200: Live stream for free
road racing