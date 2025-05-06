Remy Gardner in top 10 at Italian WorldSBK but “not the Sunday we were hoping for”

A top-10 finish for Remy Gardner in Race 2 at the Italian WorldSBK was still not enough to satisfy the Australian rider who was on the podium at Assen.

Gardner had been more or less consistently on the pace of the Pata Yamaha team’s Andrea Locatelli throughout the World Superbike weekend at Cremona, out-qualifying the Italian who entered Cremona off the back of his maiden win.

But Sunday’s races saw Gardner finish 10th twice, whereas Locatelli was seventh in the Superpole Race and eighth in Race 2, around two seconds ahead of Gardner on both occasions.

As a result, Sunday was not satisfactory for Gardner, although the GRT Yamaha rider still felt there were positive points.

“Not the Sunday we were hoping for, but there are still positives to take,” he said.

“I had a great start in the Superpole Race but got tangled with another rider and lost a few places.

“My pace was decent, just not enough to crack the top nine, so I had to start Race 2 from 10th.

“It wasn’t ideal starting from there, but I still managed to maintain strong, consistent speed.

“We’ll keep pushing to improve and hopefully carry this momentum into the next round in Most – a track where I’ve been strong in the past.”

Aegerter: “A tough Sunday; I gave it everything”

For Gardner’s GRT Yamaha teammate, Dominique Aegerter, the whole Cremona weekend had been a struggle, scoring only three points for a 13th-place finish in Race 1, then missing the top-nine in the Superpole Race and thus any chance to improve his grid position.

Aegerter’s weekend was then topped off by a crash in Race 2, from which he remounted to finish 19th.

“A tough Sunday overall,” he said.

“I gave it everything in the Superpole Race to break into the top nine, but although my pace wasn’t bad, we had to settle for 13th.

“We went into Race 2 feeling confident and I managed to stay with the group early on.

“Unfortunately, I crashed and lost the chance to fight further, but after rejoining, my pace was encouraging. We’ll keep working hard to improve and get back to battling at the front.”