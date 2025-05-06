Danilo Petrucci in WorldSBK: "We want to talk" to "change the rules"

Danilo Petrucci says that the WorldSBK riders “want to talk a bit [...] to change the rules” for Superpole.

Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The WorldSBK Superpole rules could be under discussion at the next round of the 2025 season, according to Danilo Petrucci.

Petrucci, who won all three races at the 2024 edition of the Italian World Superbike Round at Cremona Circuit, missed the podium in all three races at last weekend’s 2025 edition.

The Italian was fourth in Race 2 when he started from the second row of the grid after the Superpole Race, but was compromised in Race 1 by a 13th-place grid position.

This was because Petrucci “did just one lap” in the Superpole session as a result of yellow flags and traffic.

It was a situation that caused the Barni Ducati rider to consider if the rules for Superpole need changing.

“The problems started in qualifying,” Petrucci told WorldSBK.com of his weekend at the Italian WorldSBK.

“At the end I did just one lap, in 15 minutes I did one lap because of traffic, yellow flags, and so on.

“In fact, we want to talk a bit for the next race to change the rules – all the riders together – because it’s a shame that we have just 15 minutes and maybe four laps to do our time and then you can waste a weekend.”

Petrucci didn’t explain exactly what he wanted to be changed in the rules, but clarified that he didn’t think a better qualifying would have given him the chance to be on the podium.

“I don’t think so,” he said, “because today I had the chance to follow Bautista, he was like one second or 1.5 seconds [ahead of] me, but then lap-by-lap he started to gain some time, creating a gap, and he was faster.”

WorldSBK’s next race is at the Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic, where Petrucci has been on the podium three times in the four full-length races he’s run there, including in both Race 1 and Race 2 in 2023.

