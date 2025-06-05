John McPhee gets World Endurance debut at Spa 8 Hours

This weekend’s 8 Hours of Spa Motos will see John McPhee make his debut in the Endurance World Championship.

The British rider, who this year is contesting his first season in the British Superbike Championship with the MasterMac Honda team, will race for the established Tati Team AVA6 squad, aboard their Honda CBR1000RR-R at this weekend’s second round of the 2025 EWC season.

McPhee will partner Hugo Clere and Randy Krummenacher at Spa, replacing Martin Renaudin who rode for Tati at the opening round in Le Mans but crashed at a French Superbike Championship round at Nogaro on 25 May and broke his hand.

“We are pleased to present our third rider for round two of the FIM Endurance World Championship, John McPhee,” a Tati Team statement reads.

“Currently in the British Superbike Championship, John raced several years in Moto3.

“He met all the team in the afternoon and is already looking forward to discovering the bike and the circuit.”

The Tati team currently lies 14th in the EWC standings after a chaotic 24-hour race at Le Mans which saw over 200 crashes across all teams.

For McPhee, his EWC debut comes in the middle of a break for the BSB series, which next races at Snetterton on 20-22 June.

McPhee currently sits 13th in the BSB standings after two rounds. He’s scored points in all five races so far, and finished in the top-10 twice in the second round at Donington, taking a best result of ninth in Race 1.