John McPhee gets World Endurance debut at Spa 8 Hours

John McPhee will make his Endurance World Championship debut at this weekend’s 8 Hours of Spa Motos.

John McPhee, Tati Team AVA6. Credit: Facebook/Tati Team.
John McPhee, Tati Team AVA6. Credit: Facebook/Tati Team.

This weekend’s 8 Hours of Spa Motos will see John McPhee make his debut in the Endurance World Championship.

The British rider, who this year is contesting his first season in the British Superbike Championship with the MasterMac Honda team, will race for the established Tati Team AVA6 squad, aboard their Honda CBR1000RR-R at this weekend’s second round of the 2025 EWC season.

McPhee will partner Hugo Clere and Randy Krummenacher at Spa, replacing Martin Renaudin who rode for Tati at the opening round in Le Mans but crashed at a French Superbike Championship round at Nogaro on 25 May and broke his hand.

“We are pleased to present our third rider for round two of the FIM Endurance World Championship, John McPhee,” a Tati Team statement reads.

“Currently in the British Superbike Championship, John raced several years in Moto3.

“He met all the team in the afternoon and is already looking forward to discovering the bike and the circuit.”

The Tati team currently lies 14th in the EWC standings after a chaotic 24-hour race at Le Mans which saw over 200 crashes across all teams.

For McPhee, his EWC debut comes in the middle of a break for the BSB series, which next races at Snetterton on 20-22 June.

McPhee currently sits 13th in the BSB standings after two rounds. He’s scored points in all five races so far, and finished in the top-10 twice in the second round at Donington, taking a best result of ninth in Race 1.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
10m ago
Marco Bezzecchi: Podium drought made British MotoGP win “even more special”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
29m ago
Lewis Hamilton “lost” and “stuck in a hole” after tough start to Ferrari F1 career
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
31m ago
Fabio Quartararo moved past Silverstone MotoGP heartbreak “one or two hours after”
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
35m ago
Johann Zarco continues to “evaluate” 2026 MotoGP options after consecutive podiums
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
53m ago
Marc Marquez to manage Sunday “weak point” in “different way” at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP

More News

Le Mans News
1h ago
Felipe Drugovich prepared to skip Le Mans if Aston Martin calls him for Canada F1 GP
Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Rins: Fabio “braking 15-metres later”, ride height change for Aragon MotoGP
Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli doubles down on Aleix Espargaro criticism: ‘I could have been worse’
Aleix Espargaro, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri praised as “calmest head” in F1 as Max Verstappen comparison made
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Pushing to the limit not enough” to beat Marc Marquez at Aragon MotoGP - Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.