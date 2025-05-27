Tom Tunstall lists injuries and explains recovery process after tragic BSB incident

Tom Tunstall has spoken publicly for the first time since his involvement in the terrible incident at Oulton Park.

The crash in the first round of the British Superbike Championship tragically cost Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson their lives.

Tunstall, also caught up in the 11-rider incident in a Supersport race, broke his neck.

His family previously confirmed he was stable and undergoing treatment on his injury.

Now Tunstall has released an image of himself (at the top of this page) and described his ordeal.

“Been a difficult few weeks, but very glad to be out of hospital,” he wrote.

“And making some step by step progress every day.

“So desperately sad to hear about the tragic loss of Owen and Shane - both great, genuine people and very talented riders gone far too soon.

“My thoughts and sincerest condolences are with their families, friends and teams.

“Not the start to season number 31 I’d hoped for, but these are the cards that have been dealt.

“Multiple fracture to C1 vertebrae, torn ligaments and cracked skull - after 8 days in traction, now being supported with a Halo frame screwed into my head for the next 2-3 months, which should hopefully fix that.

“Separated collarbone, damaged rotator cuff and some nerve issues with my tongue are improving very slightly every day.

“Very grateful for the quality of all the treatment received from the trackside, medical centre and hospital - their expertise has given me the best chance of recovery.

“Overwhelmed (in a good way) by all the kind words, actions, messages, cards and wishes - thank you.”