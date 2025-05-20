Glenn Irwin and Kyle Ryde make incredible gesture after BSB Donington Park

British Superbike riders Kyle Ryde and Glenn Irwin donated their podium bonuses from the recent Donington round to the families of Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson.

Jenner, 21, and Richardson, 29, were tragically killed in a multi-rider incident in a Supersport race during the Oulton Park season-opener earlier this month.

The news led to an outpouring of support from the racing community in the aftermath, with numerous riders dedicating results in that week’s North West 200 to Jenner and Richardson.

Following podiums at the recent Donington round of the BSB series, Irwin and Ryde both pledged to donate their bonus money for these results to the families of Jenner and Richardson.

Irwin is reported by the News Letter as saying: “Like Kyle, we were at the North West 200 last week and we both said we would donate some bonus money to the families of Shane and Owen Jenner.

“So, Kyle done it yesterday [Saturday]. I didn’t get much for third, £1000, but we’ll give £500 to Shane’s kids and £500 towards Owen’s family for however it may helm them.”

Irwin later added on social media: “Full respect to Kyle Ryde.

“We spoke about this at the North West 200 last week and have both been able to fulfil this.

“Money will never bring Own and Shane back, but if it can help bring a little happiness to Shane’s kids and help Owen’s family in any way, I am glad to be able to help in a small way.”

Irwin currently sits second in the British Superbike standings after round two at Donington Park, with the PBM Ducati rider narrowly missing out on victory in the final race.

He is currently 12 points off championship leader Bradley Ray, after the Raceways Yamaha rider completed a hat-trick of wins at Donington.

Reigning BSB champion Kyle Ryde is third in the points, 20 adrift of Ray after a brace of podiums at Donington on his OMG Yamaha.

BSB will resume on 20-22 June at Snetterton for the third round of the 2025 championship.