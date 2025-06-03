Cristian Gabarrini explains why Pecco Bagnaia is “opposite” to Casey Stoner

The two riders to win a MotoGP title with Ducati had very different approaches.

But they both had Cristian Gabarrini alongside them as their crew chief.

Casey Stoner won an unexpected title in 2007 but a 15-year drought followed until Pecco Bagnaia claimed consecutive titles in 2022 and 2023.

Gabarrini followed Stoner to Honda, where he won the 2011 MotoGP title, before returning to Ducati to assist Jorge Lorenzo.

“Pecco is the opposite to Stoner but similar to Lorenzo in terms of riding style, approach to speed and work ethic,” said Gabarrini said.

“The riding styles are similar with Jorge. Pecco’s is an evolution of Jorge’s. Smooth, composed, minimal movement.

“Pecco was the first to really bring high corner speed to Ducati, at a time when the bike wasn’t exactly known for turning well.

“His way of tackling problems and his working approach is similar to Jorge.

“But is completely different to Casey who was more instinctive.

“That’s the big difference.”

Stoner’s 2007 victory on a Ducati came in just the manufacturer’s fifth season in MotoGP, and the rider’s second. He dominated the premier class, with the next-best Ducati (Loris Capirossi) seventh overall.

Stoner has since opened up about the limitations of that early Ducati - also shining a light on his own genius.

“It wasn’t, except for fourth, fifth gear, really good at anything,” Stoner previously said.

“It didn’t go round the corners. It was pretty good under brakes, it was pretty stable under brakes. It didn’t have strong braking power, but it was stable.”

The Desmosedici project under Gigi Dall’Igna’s watchful eye evolved throughout the 15 years after Stoner’s win.

Despite Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi’s failed attempts to master the Ducati, they would eventually return to the top.

Bagnaia became the first Italian MotoGP champion since Rossi, and the first on a Ducati since Stoner in 2007, when he won in 2022. He defended it a year later before Jorge Martin, on a Pramac Ducati, won in 2024.

The manufacturer remains dominant today with Marc Marquez top of the MotoGP standings.

Cristian Gabarrini on 'secret' to MotoGP crew chief success

Gabarrini, Lorenzo

Bagnaia, although is struggling on the latest iteration of the bike, still has Gabarrini in his corner.

“I wouldn’t say there is a secret,” Gabarrini said about his own success.

“I have always aimed for maximum transparency and honesty with riders.

“Never hide things, never lie, never sugarcoat. It has always worked with everyone.

“It’s about building trust and showing that the rider can trust the rider, every member of the team.

“This doesn’t mean we don’t make mistakes. We do. But with trust.

“It’s easier to develop a setup that works for everyone.

“I have never had secrets, I have just worked consistently with this approach.

“It’s easy to work with Pecco. He is smart and rarely loses his temper.

“Even when he’s upset it’s manageable.”