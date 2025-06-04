Now just being reported that Sidecar Race 2 has been postponed until later in the week due to rain around the course.
2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Races LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of Wednesday's races from the 2025 Isle of Man TT.
Wednesday is set to see two races at the Isle of Man TT, with Supersport Race 2 and Sidecar Race 2 due to take place today.
Supersport Race 2 will be up at 13:00, with Michael Dunlop looking to continue his winning streak in the class that stretches back to 2022.
In the Sidecar class, the Crowe brothers are favourites after dominating Monday's Race 1 for what was their thiird TT win.
Sidecar Race 2 coming up next to conclude today's racing from the Isle of Man TT.
Race start scheduled for 15:00, so in about 15 minutes.
Confirmation that Jordan takes fourth over Hind - 3.083s between them over the line.
Brookes takes sixth, ahead of Browne, Herbertson, Hutchinson, and Evans who completes the top-10.
Harrison and Dunlop over the line in reverse order to their finishing positions: it's victory for Michael Dunlop in Supersport Race 2. That's 8 in a row in the class for Dunlop, his 15th in the class all-time, and his 32nd TT win overall.
Harrison takes second by 15s over Todd.
We just have to wait for Hind to come over the line to decide 4th place.
Almost 25s between the leaders now. Todd 15s back of Harrison.
Jordan now back ahead of Hind in fourth as the Suzuki rider caught traffic early on lap 4 - he's cleared it now but not much time left to recover to Jordan.
Dunlop just sitting behind Harrison on the road now with just a few miles to go.
22 seconds separate them on time, Todd still 16s behind Harrison.
Hind now ahead of Jordan in the battle for fourth.
Everything more or less decided between the leaders.
Dunlop 22s ahead of Harrison and Todd now 16s behind his fellow Honda rider.
Paul Jordan leading the battle for fourth ahead of Hind and Brookes.
Harrison leads on the road but Dunlop leads the race as we enter the final lap.
21s separate the two on time. Todd comes over the line 13s behind Harrison.
Podium positions seem settled barring anything extraordinary.
Dunlop continuing to catch Harrison on the road but he's not quite got there yet.
Harrison extended over Todd in that split - 11 seconds between them now.
21s now for Dunlop, who has now almost caught Harrison on the road.
9s between Harrison and Todd - that gap continues to yoyo. If it continues to close, being passed by Dunlop could be exactly what Harrison needs.
Dunlop now 18 seconds clear of Harrison, who now has 10s back to Todd.
17s for Dunlop at Glen Helen over Harrison.
Dunlop lost 4s in the pits to Todd and 2s to Harrison, so a strong first sector out the pits for Dunlop.
Todd's still lost time to Harrison, though. He's 9s back.
Dunlop enters the pits 15.923s ahead of Harrison.
No tyre changes for any of the front runners, just fuel.
Slow to fire up for Dunlop after the stop, definitely lost some time with that.
Todd shouted to Clive Padgett during his stop that he has no rear brake.
Dunlop really pulling away at the end of this second lap. 15s over Harrison at Cronk ny Mona as they approach the pit stops. Todd 7.567s behind Harrison.
13.383 for Dunlop over Harrison at the Bungalow. Todd has closed the gap to Harrison, too, 7.987s between the two Hondas now.
10 seconds now for Dunlop despite a bit of a moment exiting Parliament Square.
Todd now 9s behind Harrison.
Further back, it's Paul Jordan leading the battle for fourth ahead of James Hind and Josh Brookes.
Seven seconds now for Dunlop over Harrison.
Todd up to third now, as Hillier has retired with a mechanical issue.
First split of lap two and Dunlop's extended his lead to 4.890s over Harrison. He's also passed Hillier on the road.
Hillier now 6.110s behind Harrison, and 0.917s ahead of Todd.
Lap 1 of 4 down in Supersport Race 1.
Dunlop leads by 1.916s ahead of Harrison. Hillier 4s further back of Harrison now, but ahead of Todd by 0.272s.
2.585s now between Dunlop and Harrison, who now leads on the road having passed Paul Jordan.
Hillier still third ahead of Todd.
2.843s advantage for Dunlop at the Bungalow over Harrison.
Hillier now in third, 1.776s behind Harrison and ahead of Todd by 0.201s.
Dunlop continues to lead at Ramsey, 2.888s ahead of Harrison.
Harrison now back ahead of Todd - 0.011s splits them. Hillier 0.294s behind Todd.
Dunlop almost two seconds clear of Harrison at Ballaugh. Todd up to second, 0.464s ahead of Harrison.
Hillier still in the battle, too - P4, 0.085s behind Harrison.
Harrison a few seconds off the pace he had on Monday in the first split. Hillier within a couple of tenths of him.
Michael Dunlop goes through 0.241s ahead of Harrison.
Decent first split from Paul Jordan, too, about 5s off the lead.
Todd through in third place, within three tenths of the lead.