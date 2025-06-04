2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Races LIVE UPDATES

Wednesday is set to see two races at the Isle of Man TT, with Supersport Race 2 and Sidecar Race 2 due to take place today.

Supersport Race 2 will be up at 13:00, with Michael Dunlop looking to continue his winning streak in the class that stretches back to 2022.

In the Sidecar class, the Crowe brothers are favourites after dominating Monday's Race 1 for what was their thiird TT win.