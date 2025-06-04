How to watch Aragon MotoGP: Live stream here

This is how to watch the 2025 Aragon MotoGP on June 6-8, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Aragon MotoGP start times below.

Marc Marquez sits top of the MotoGP standings before returning home for the eighth round of the 2025 season.

Worryingly, he experienced feeling problems with his Ducati GP25 last time out at Silverstone which echoed Pecco Bagnaia's.

But Bagnaia's issues have been more severe and costly all year, and he will be desperate to lay down a marker this weekend at Aragon.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo is seeking a fourth pole position in a row, and to make amends after retiring from the lead at Silverstone.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi won last time out so will we see another surprise winner?

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARAGON MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Aragon MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Aragon MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARAGON MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Aragon MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

