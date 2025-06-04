How to watch Aragon MotoGP: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Aragon MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Fermin Aldeguer
Fermin Aldeguer

This is how to watch the 2025 Aragon MotoGP on June 6-8, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Aragon MotoGP start times below.

Marc Marquez sits top of the MotoGP standings before returning home for the eighth round of the 2025 season.

Worryingly, he experienced feeling problems with his Ducati GP25 last time out at Silverstone which echoed Pecco Bagnaia's.

But Bagnaia's issues have been more severe and costly all year, and he will be desperate to lay down a marker this weekend at Aragon.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo is seeking a fourth pole position in a row, and to make amends after retiring from the lead at Silverstone.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi won last time out so will we see another surprise winner?

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARAGON MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Aragon MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Aragon MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARAGON MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Aragon MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARAGON MOTOGP IN THE US

Fox Sports are the TV broadcasters for MotoGP in 2025 in the United States of America.

Every grand prix and every sprint race will be shown live, on either Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.

A highlights show will also be shown during the week after each round.

Every race is available via the Fox Sports all, and some are available via Fox Deportes.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARAGON MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Aragon MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Aragon MotoGP.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S QUEST

Price: Free

British TV channel Quest offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

ARAGON MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday June 6
9.45am - FP1
2pm - Practice

Saturday June 7
9.10am - FP3
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race

Sunday June 8
1pm - Aragon MotoGP

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
1h ago
Davey Todd’s Brake issue in Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 2 didn’t “change the result”
Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
F1 News
1h ago
Alarm bells ring over Lewis Hamilton’s F1 form: ‘It’s starting to get critical’
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop identifies “nervy” moment from dominant Isle of Man TT Supersport performance
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
F1 News
2h ago
Flavio Briatore denies F1 ‘Crashgate’ involvement: ‘I never spoke to Nelson Piquet’
Fernando Alonso, Flavio Briatore and Nelson Piquet
RR Race Report
2h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop completes Supersport sweep with Race 2 win
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

More News

RR News
2h ago
Veronika Hankocyova hospitalised after Isle of Man TT crash
Veronika Hankocyova
MotoGP News
3h ago
How to watch Aragon MotoGP: Live stream here
Fermin Aldeguer
F1 News
3h ago
F1 world champion advises Lando Norris to work with mental coach to aid title bid
Lando Norris
RR
4h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Races LIVE UPDATES
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR Results
4h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Wednesday June 4)
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.