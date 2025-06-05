Honda MotoGP team boss praised for ‘protecting’ riders

Honda MotoGP test rider Aleix Espargaro says he joined the project this year partly because “I love people like” team boss Alberto Puig, who ‘protected’ his brother Pol Espargaro.

Aleix Espargaro retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2024 season as a three-time grand prix winner and elected to take on the role as official test rider at Honda.

The Spaniard has taken part in two wildcards with the marque so far in 2025 at the Spanish and British Grands Prix, and was 14th in the former before being demoted by a tyre pressure penalty.

Espargaro has reunited with former Aprilia technical chief Romano Albesiano at Honda, but notes that it was existing team boss Alberto Puig that helped sway his decision to join HRC this year.

“I never worked actually with them in the MotoGP world championship, but I have to say it was one of the reasons why I chose Honda is because I always had love for Alberto Puig,” he said.

“He’s really a straight guy. I love people like Alberto.

“The race that I did with them in Jerez and it was fantastic.

“He was super straight in the things when he had to say something.

“And Pol said to me he never felt more protected ever than when he was working with Alberto at Honda, even if they were very tough times, he said to me that he felt always super protected by Alberto.

“I think the riders are happy with Honda’s management.”

Pol Espargaro spent two years with Honda from 2021 to 2022, scoring two podiums in that time before returning to the KTM family in 2023 with Tech3 Racing.

Honda has enjoyed a strong 2025 season so far, with it ending its victory drought dating back two years at the French Grand Prix with LCR’s Johann Zarco.

It brought an end to Ducati’s unbeaten run of grand prix wins which began at last year’s Spanish GP.

Zarco followed that wet win at Le Mans up with a second-place finish in dry conditions at the British GP.

It has elevated Zarco to fifth in the standings, while Honda is now 17 points clear of Aprilia - who won at Silverstone with Marco Bezzecchi - in second in the constructors’ championship.

Honda comes into this weekend’s Aragon GP as a depleted force, as injury in a Suzuka 8 Hours crash has left Luca Marini on the sidelines.

HRC has elected not to replace him.