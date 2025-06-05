Fan favourite back in F1 action after 11 Years in surprise Haas test

A surprise F1 test for Kamui Kobayashi...

Kamui Kobayashi
Kamui Kobayashi

Kamui Kobayashi got back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car for the first time in 11 years last week, taking part in a test with Haas.

Kobayashi’s surprise return marks his first F1 outing since his final race in 2014.

The Japanese driver was behind the wheel of Haas’ 2023 F1 challenger at the Circuit Paul Ricard, which hosted the French Grand Prix between 2018 and 2022.

Kobayashi got his outing thanks to Haas’ partnership with Japanese manufacturer Toyota.

“Bit of fun with this beast again after 11 years,” Kobayashi posted on social media after the test.

“Thank you for this opportunity, Toyota and Haas! Also big big thanks my neck last 2 days was strong.”

Kobayashi - F1 fan favourite

Despite finishing on the podium just once in his F1 career, Kobayashi is a fan favourite.

Kobayashi made his mark on the sport at the end of 2009, stepping in for Timo Glock at the end of the season.

During his two-race stint, Kobayashi impressed.

His wheel-to-wheel combat caught the eye of many, notably a battle with 2009 world champion Jenson Button at Interlagos.

Kobayashi would secure a drive with Sauber for 2010.

He remained at the Swiss-based outfit for three seasons.

However, Kobayashi struggled to keep his seat for 2013 due to a lack of financial backing.

Kobayashi returned to F1 in 2014 but with minnows Caterham.

With Caterham struggling with finances and on-track performance, 2014 was a miserable year for Kobayashi.

His final F1 appearance was at the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Since then, Kobayashi’s enjoyed a plethora of success in the World Endurance Championship with Toyota.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Latest News

