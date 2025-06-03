Davey Todd “sloppy” in Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 1: “I just caught so much traffic”

Second place in the first Superstock race at the 2025 Isle of Man TT came after a “sloppy” second lap for Davey Todd.

The 8Ten Racing BMW rider led by two seconds during lap one, but that was overturned by Dean Harrison in the final lap-and-a-half of the two-lap road race, the Honda Racing UK rider going on to take a "magic" win by 11 seconds in the end.

Todd said afterwards that he was uncertain of conditions, and then “caught so much traffic” on the second lap.

“It was a really tough one,” Todd said in his post-race TV interview.

“I didn’t really know what the conditions were like setting off from the beginning there.

“I just caught so much traffic. I don’t want to make excuses, Dean [Harrison] rode a fantastic race there and I was a bit sloppy on that second lap.

“Just that short race makes you think you have to ride harder for some reason, so I rode a bit messy on that second lap, caught a bit of traffic.”

Todd added that he needs to work on the bike ahead of Race 2. Despite running a Superstock-spec machine in both the Superstock and Superbike (albeit with a Superbike-spec engine), he said his feeling was not “the same” in Superstock Race 1 compared to the bike he rode to victory in the Superbike TT on Monday.

“We’ve got some work to do on the bike,” Todd said.

“We came in with a plan to have two ‘Stockers [Superstock bikes]: basically a ‘Stocker to ride in the Superbike class so it would be two bikes the same; and that really didn’t feel the same there.

“So, we’ve got some work to do with it, with the electronics a little bit, and dial it in.

“I know we can get some more out of it and be faster in the second race, so I’m looking forward to that.”