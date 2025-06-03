Davey Todd “sloppy” in Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 1: “I just caught so much traffic”
Davey Todd says he was “sloppy” on his way to second place in the first Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT.
The 8Ten Racing BMW rider led by two seconds during lap one, but that was overturned by Dean Harrison in the final lap-and-a-half of the two-lap road race, the Honda Racing UK rider going on to take a "magic" win by 11 seconds in the end.
Todd said afterwards that he was uncertain of conditions, and then “caught so much traffic” on the second lap.
“It was a really tough one,” Todd said in his post-race TV interview.
“I didn’t really know what the conditions were like setting off from the beginning there.
“I just caught so much traffic. I don’t want to make excuses, Dean [Harrison] rode a fantastic race there and I was a bit sloppy on that second lap.
“Just that short race makes you think you have to ride harder for some reason, so I rode a bit messy on that second lap, caught a bit of traffic.”
Todd added that he needs to work on the bike ahead of Race 2. Despite running a Superstock-spec machine in both the Superstock and Superbike (albeit with a Superbike-spec engine), he said his feeling was not “the same” in Superstock Race 1 compared to the bike he rode to victory in the Superbike TT on Monday.
“We’ve got some work to do on the bike,” Todd said.
“We came in with a plan to have two ‘Stockers [Superstock bikes]: basically a ‘Stocker to ride in the Superbike class so it would be two bikes the same; and that really didn’t feel the same there.
“So, we’ve got some work to do with it, with the electronics a little bit, and dial it in.
“I know we can get some more out of it and be faster in the second race, so I’m looking forward to that.”