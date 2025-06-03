Dean Harrison “got the hammer down from the start” for “magic” Isle of Man TT Superstock win

Having been without a win since the 2019 Senior TT, Dean Harrison took his fourth Isle of Man TT race win in Superstock Race 1 of the 2025 edition, the Laxey-based rider saying afterwards that the win was “magic”.

Harrison led in the early stages, but he was quickly overhauled by Davey Todd, who won the first Superbike race on Monday.

Todd had opened up a couple of seconds over Harrison halfway around the first lap, but in the final two sectors Harrison was able to take time back, and the gap over the line was under a second.

The Honda Racing UK rider then went on to set his best-ever lap of the TT Mountain Course at 135.692mph, while Todd struggled with bike setup and traffic; Harrison eventually taking victory by 11 seconds.

“I got the hammer down from the start and sort of read my pit boards and I got P1 on the first one and then P2, and I just really dug deep,” Harrison said in his post-race TV interview.

“The bike felt really good, we changed a few things for that then. The kit stuff on the bike works so well, and we’ve just been dialling it in all week.

“I’ve been third, I’ve been second, so I’ve had a 3-2-1 now.

“To get another TT win is just magic. I can’t thank the team enough, they’ve worked hard all week and we’ve been up and down tried all sorts – honestly, it’s unbelievable.

“So, to pay them back with a win is just fantastic.”

Harrison added that there is additional satisfaction in his fourth TT win having gone winless at the world’s biggest motorcycle road race since 2019.

“It’s been a long time coming, I’m now four-times a TT winner which is a big thing for me,” he said.

“Everyone’s been like– I’ve been second, second, so now to get a win it’s good. I’m over the moon.”