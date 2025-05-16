2025 Isle of Man TT: All of the winners still racing

The 2025 Isle of Man TT begins on 26 May

Michael Rutter, Bathams Racing, 2024 Isle of Man TT
The 2025 Isle of Man TT will take place from 26 May to 7 June, with 10 races scheduled to take place.

The all-time win record at the Isle of Man TT stands at 29 victories and was set last year by Michael Dunlop, who took the record from his late uncle Joey Dunlop.

Joey Dunlop held the record at 26 from 2000 shortly before he died in an incident in Estonia.

For the 2025 Isle of Man TT, 11 riders who have won at the event previously will take part across the various classes.

Full list of active Isle of Man TT winners

RiderWinsClass
Michael Dunlop29Solo
John McGuinness23Solo
Ian Hutchinson16Solo
Ben Birchall14Sidecar
Peter Hickman14Solo
Michael Rutter7Solo
Dean Harrison3Solo
Callum Crowe2Sidecar
Ryan Crowe2Sidecar
Davey Todd2Solo
James Hillier1Solo
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

