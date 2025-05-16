James Hillier secures 11th-hour deal for 1000cc races at 2025 Isle of Man TT

James Hillier has secured a last-minute deal to run Honda machinery under the Muc-Off Racing banner in the 2025 Isle of Man TT 1000cc races.

Hillier has been a mainstay entry at the Isle of Man TT since his debut year in 2008, with the English rider working his way to becoming a consistent podium finisher at the event.

A one-time winner in the Supertwin class back in 2013, Hillier enjoyed a strong 2024 TT with the WTF Racing squad as he grabbed three top five finishes - including a fourth in the Senior TT - on 1000cc bikes.

He was due to campaign the TT again in 2025 with WTF Racing on Hondas in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races, before the team sensationally withdrew from road racing and British Superbikes.

While the Alan Gardner-run OMG team was able to find a last-minute deal to run a one-rider effort in BSB for 2025, Hillier’s TT plans had been left up in the air.

But Hillier has been able to secure backing from long-time partner Muc-Off, while Gardner will supply him with 2024 Honda Fireblades for the Superbike and Superstock classes.

Hillier will also have three mechanics from his original team to help him at the event.

“Given the situation I found myself in a few weeks ago, it’s worked pretty well,”said Hillier.

“I struggled to believe it when I received the news from Alan, and it took a while for it all to sink in.

“Missing the TT was not an option so I soon got to work assessing all options just to see what competitive options I had.

“Alan and Paul [Curran] from WTF have been very supportive and once I knew the Hondas would be made available, I started filling in the gaps, such as funding, logistics, team members, and the like.

“The bike and the mechanics are the key components, so having my crew chief Alan and mechanics Dale and Jon on board is a huge asset.

“It’s been difficult trying to piece it all together but Muc-Off stepping in has saved the day to be honest, it’s really taken the pressure off, I can now focus on the riding.

“The bike and set-up is going to look awesome and I can’t wait to get riding.”

Hillier had already found alternate plans for the Supersport class for 2025, signing a deal to reunite with Bournemouth Kawasaki for the 600cc races.