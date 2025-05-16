Pierre Yves Bian, who races for Peter Hickman’s PHR Performance team, faces a race against time to be fit for the 2025 Isle of Man TT following a fiery North West 200 crash.

The French rider is campaigning a Trooper Beer-backed 765cc Triumph in the Supersport class at the big road racing events this year prepared by PHR Performance.

Having shown some good speed at the North West 200 last week, Pierre Yves Bian’s event was cut short when he suffered a nasty highside during the second Supersport race.

He was airlifted to hospital but with non life-threatening injuries, while his bike spectacularly burst into flames - which led to the race being red flagged.

Peter Hickman's team's rider injured before Isle of Man TT

PHR has provided an update on Yves Bian, who is suspected to have damaged some vertebrae but is awaiting specialist consultation.

Peter Hickman also noted that the bike Yves Bian was riding “is toast” as the marshals didn’t have fire extinguishers on hand to tackle the blaze.

“The Supersport bike was working really well. We are very happy,” Hickman said.

“Pierre was super-fast as well, which was great to see and was up inside the top 10 at some points over the weekend, including during the race, which was fantastic.

“So disappointed that he slipped off it and slightly injured himself, which we are still waiting for a proper diagnosis, but it looks like he may have damaged a couple of vertebrae, which isn't brilliant.

“We are waiting to see what the specialist says and, hopefully, he can still make the TT, which is a couple of weeks away, so we have some time to recover. He was going really well.

“The bike, on the other hand, is totalled as it caught on fire; the marshals didn't have fire extinguishers, so it is toast!”

Despite the crash, Yves Bian is looking back on the North West 200 as a positive experience and one that proved “I’m capable” of being at the sharp end in big road races.

“I’m really happy with our progress this season,” he added.

“We have worked so hard this winter to be ready. I have worked on myself, too, on my mind, and I have changed a lot of things.

“Now, fighting in races with big names like that at the NW200 is a big step, and I’m proud of this!

“It was my first crash in a big race since I rode the NW in 2018.

“It’s a super motivation for the future, and I have shown I’m capable!

“I would like to say thanks first to Hicky for believing in me, giving me the best advice possible, and being an incredible motivation.

“And to the PHR boys for the perfect 765 Triumph; the boys are mega, and all our sponsors! I’m very happy, We will have a lot of success soon for sure.”