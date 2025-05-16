2025 Isle of Man TT: Full practice and race schedule

The rundown of the full 2025 Isle of Man TT schedule

Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
The 2025 Isle of Man TT will take place from Monday 26 May through to Saturday 7 June.

Back for its fourth year since the forced break in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, the Isle of Man TT is enjoying a boom period.

In recent years, the schedule has seen additional races added to the package to create a more intense two weeks from the end of May to the beginning of June.

In total, there will be 10 races spread across the Supersport, Supersport, Supertwin, Superbikes and Sidecars.

Michael Dunlop comes into the 2025 Isle of Man TT holding the all-time record for wins at the event, setting the benchmark at 29 victories last year.

There has been a small tweak to the practice week format for 2025 surrounding the Sidecar class, whose starting order will be determined by qualifying times rather than seeded places.

2025 Isle of Man TT - Practice week schedule

Monday 26 May:

08:45 - Mountain Road closed

10:00 - All Roads closed

10:40 - Speed Controlled Lap

Free Practice

10:55 - Supersport, Supertwin

11:35 - Superbike, Superstock

12:20 - Sidecar

Qualifying 1

13:45 - Supersport, Supertwin

14:30 - Superbike, Superstock

15:20 - Sidecar

21:30 - Roads re-open no later than

Tuesday 27 May:

Qualifying 2

16:45 - Mountain Road closed

18:00 - All Roads closed

18:30 - Superbike, Superstock

19:20 - Supersport, Supertwin

20:10 - Sidecar

21:30 - Roads re-open no later than

Wednesday 28 May:

Qualifying 3

16:45 - Mountain Road closed

18:00 - All Roads closed

18:30 - Superbike, Superstock, Supersport

20:10 - Sidecar

21:30 - Roads re-open no later than

Thursday 29 May:

Qualifying 4

16:45 - Mountain Road closed

18:00 - All Roads closed

18:30 - Superbike, Superstock

19:20 - Supersport, Supertwin

20:10 - Sidecar

21:30 - Roads re-open no later than

Friday 30 May:

Qualifying 5

11:15 - Mountain Road closed

12:30 - All Roads closed

13:00 - Sidecar

13:45 - Supersport, Supertwin

14:45 - Superbike, Superstock

16:30 - Roads re-open no later than

The Crowe brothers, Sidecar TT 2024
The Crowe brothers, Sidecar TT 2024
2025 Isle of Man TT - Race week schedule

Saturday 31 May:

10:45 - Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps)

14:00 - Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps)

Sunday 1 June:

13:30 - Superbike TT (6 laps)

Tuesday 3 June:

10:45 - Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)

14:00 - Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps)

Wednesday 4 June:

10:45 - Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)

14:00 - Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Friday 6 June:

10:45 - Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)

14:00 - Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Saturday 7 June:

10:45 - Senior TT (6 laps)

