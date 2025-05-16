2025 Isle of Man TT: Full practice and race schedule
The rundown of the full 2025 Isle of Man TT schedule
The 2025 Isle of Man TT will take place from Monday 26 May through to Saturday 7 June.
Back for its fourth year since the forced break in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, the Isle of Man TT is enjoying a boom period.
In recent years, the schedule has seen additional races added to the package to create a more intense two weeks from the end of May to the beginning of June.
In total, there will be 10 races spread across the Supersport, Supersport, Supertwin, Superbikes and Sidecars.
Michael Dunlop comes into the 2025 Isle of Man TT holding the all-time record for wins at the event, setting the benchmark at 29 victories last year.
There has been a small tweak to the practice week format for 2025 surrounding the Sidecar class, whose starting order will be determined by qualifying times rather than seeded places.
2025 Isle of Man TT - Practice week schedule
Monday 26 May:
08:45 - Mountain Road closed
10:00 - All Roads closed
10:40 - Speed Controlled Lap
Free Practice
10:55 - Supersport, Supertwin
11:35 - Superbike, Superstock
12:20 - Sidecar
Qualifying 1
13:45 - Supersport, Supertwin
14:30 - Superbike, Superstock
15:20 - Sidecar
21:30 - Roads re-open no later than
Tuesday 27 May:
Qualifying 2
16:45 - Mountain Road closed
18:00 - All Roads closed
18:30 - Superbike, Superstock
19:20 - Supersport, Supertwin
20:10 - Sidecar
21:30 - Roads re-open no later than
Wednesday 28 May:
Qualifying 3
16:45 - Mountain Road closed
18:00 - All Roads closed
18:30 - Superbike, Superstock, Supersport
20:10 - Sidecar
21:30 - Roads re-open no later than
Thursday 29 May:
Qualifying 4
16:45 - Mountain Road closed
18:00 - All Roads closed
18:30 - Superbike, Superstock
19:20 - Supersport, Supertwin
20:10 - Sidecar
21:30 - Roads re-open no later than
Friday 30 May:
Qualifying 5
11:15 - Mountain Road closed
12:30 - All Roads closed
13:00 - Sidecar
13:45 - Supersport, Supertwin
14:45 - Superbike, Superstock
16:30 - Roads re-open no later than
2025 Isle of Man TT - Race week schedule
Saturday 31 May:
10:45 - Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps)
14:00 - Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps)
Sunday 1 June:
13:30 - Superbike TT (6 laps)
Tuesday 3 June:
10:45 - Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)
14:00 - Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps)
Wednesday 4 June:
10:45 - Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)
14:00 - Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps)
Friday 6 June:
10:45 - Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)
14:00 - Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps)
Saturday 7 June:
10:45 - Senior TT (6 laps)