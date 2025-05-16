Keanu Reeves' racing team target the Isle of Man TT

The ARCH Motorcycle Company, co-founded by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, is aiming to compete at the legendary Isle of Man TT in 2026.

Established by Reeves and Gard Hollinger in 20211, ARCH initially focused on custom performance motorcycles and supporting riders from the sidelines.

That changed with the launch of the ARCH Racing Team and an entry in this year’s MotoAmerica Super Hooligan National Championship.

The new outfit, working closely with Swiss engineering firm Suter, finished seventh at Daytona with Cory Alexander.

“While testing our new engine and platform, it became clear that we have an absolute monster, and it needs to be put to the test,” said Hollinger.

“We know it sounds crazy, but why not build a proper team and go racing against the industry giants?”

While ARCH is currently contesting the US-based series, the company is already setting its sights on one of the world’s most extreme road racing events.

“We hope to expand our efforts and take it overseas for races, including the Isle of Man TT in 2026,” Hollinger confirmed.

Assisting ex-AMA Supersport and Stock 1000cc champion Alexander is former MotoGP star Jeremy McWilliams. The Ulsterman is currently taking on race strategy duties before joining as a second rider ‘later in the season’.

Their efforts will also be chronicled in a ten-part docuseries set to be released in 2026.

“The MotoAmerica paddock continues to attract not just racers, but the bold, ambitious, and visionary,” said Chuck Aksland, COO of MotoAmerica.

“With Keanu and Gard bringing ARCH Motorcycles into the Super Hooligan series, we’re seeing a confluence of innovation, performance, and celebrity.

“Their commitment to documenting this journey and competing at this level adds a spotlight on their brand, team, and our series on a global scale.”

Canadian actor Reeves, whose career spans over three decades, has attended several MotoGP events and waved the chequered flag at the 2024 German Grand Prix.