Isle of Man TT podium finisher set to be ruled out of 2025 by injury

Team actively seeking a replacement rider at short-notice

Jamie Coward
Jamie Coward

A former podium finisher at the Isle of Man TT looks unable to race this year due to injury.

Jamie Coward was hospitalised after a bad crash at the North West 200 which has left his TT participation doubtful.

Although he hasn’t officially withdrawn yet, his team KTS Racing are searching for a replacement rider.

Team sponsor Stanley Stewart told the Belfast Newsletter: “I think the best word at the minute is doubtful, at this point.

“Jamie has a very bad puncture wound in his leg, which has to heal from the inside out.

“He’s got a broken finger, he had concussion, which should all be all right, sore ankles…

“But he’s up, he’s out of hospital and it could’ve been a lot worse.

“He’ll get better and thankfully there’s no life-threatening injuries, but the puncture wound in his leg is very deep and he had to get it dressed every day.

“The KTS team will be for the TT and we’re actively seeking alternatives.”

Coward had finished sixth in the first Supersport and Superbike races at the North West 200, on Triumph and BMW machines.

He was set to be the TT’s foremost privateer rider.

Coward stood on a TT podium for the first time in 2019 when he trailed Michael Dunlop by just 1.2s.

But it now looks highly unlikely that Coward will be in action around the Mountain Course this year.

The 2025 Isle of Man TT begins on May 26.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

