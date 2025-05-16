Veteran Isle of Man TT racer forms all-female Sidecar line-up for 2025

Veteran Isle of Man TT racer Maria Costello has formed an all-female line-up for this year’s Sidecar races and is also due to contest the Supertwin class.

Costello made her Isle of Man TT debut in 2002 and has been a constant at the event since, while in 2019 she made her first start in the Sidecar races.

She scored two top 20 finishes last year with Gary Wheeler as a passenger, while this year she’ll take on rookie passenger Alice Smith.

Costello and Smith will contest both Sidecar races at the TT in 2025 on a Galgorm LCR Honda F2 outfit, while also racing in the Supertwin class on a VRS Racing Kawasaki.

She managed two finishes last year in the Supertwin class and has enjoyed a best of 12th back in 2016.

“I’m really excited about this year’s TT, as much as I’ve ever been, and I’m equally excited about what Alice and I can achieve,” Costello said.

“We did a few meetings together in 2023 and again in 2024, finishing on the podium and improving our lap times, so we are working really together.

“Alice is on a super steep learning curve but she has talent and so much potential, and her youthful exuberance rubs off on me!

“We’ve had some mechanical challenges to contend with in the run up to the TT but thanks to Wayne and my incredible sponsors we are really looking forward to this TT.

“Last year’s races didn’t go as well as I would have liked but with the VRS Supertwin and modifications to the sidecar to improve the speed we should be in a better position to build back up again and improve throughout the fortnight.

“I’m delighted to have Galgorm Resort on board as title sponsor for both disciplines and it’s great to have them involved with my TT effort.”

As well as her racing duties at the Isle of Man TT, in recent years Costello has also been a part of its live coverage.

This will be Costello’s 30th year of racing and her 17th time competing at the Isle of Man TT.