2025 Isle of Man TT: All of Michael Dunlop’s wins

The 2025 Isle of Man TT will be the first in 25 years not to begin with Joey Dunlop sitting atop the standings as the all-time wins leader at the event.

Following his final victory in 2000, the late Joey Dunlop’s record of 26 Isle of Man TT victories stood as the benchmark for all riders to try and match.

As of 2015, John McGuinness had gotten the closest as he took his tally of wins up to 23. But the popular English rider hasn’t stood on the top step of the podium at the TT since.

In 2024, the record finally fell but remains in the Dunlop family after Michael Dunlop matched and then bettered that figure of 26.

Dunlop’s wins in both Supersport and both Supertwin races at the 2024 TT brought his - and the overall - record to 29 wins.

McGuinness is the next active racer to be close to Michael Dunlop’s record of 29 on 23 wins in third on the all-time list.

The next active racer closest to Dunlop’s record is Ian Hutchinson in fifth all-time on 16 wins, followed by Peter Hickman in sixth on 14 victories.

Behind that, the next active solo rider closest to Michael Dunlop’s tally is veteran racer Michael Rutter in joint 26th with seven victories.

Below is the complete list of Michael Dunlop’s Isle of Man TT victories.

All of Michael Dunlop's Isle of Man TT victories