John McGuinness on 2025 road racing competition: “It’s hard out there”

23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness admits he’s “never been the greatest North West 200 rider,” but was nonetheless able to take positive conclusions from the 2025 edition of event.

McGuinness ran solidly in the top-10 in both the Superstock and Superbike classes at the North West 200, an event where he feels the combination of the best road racing riders and some of the UK’s top short circuit racers makes for especially steep competition.

“I always love racing here but I’ve never been the greatest North West 200 rider in the world,” McGuinness said.

“You’ve got British Superbike riders, you’ve got the best road racing riders in the world – it’s hard out there, so to run as competitively as we have and to set my best ever lap time on this circuit has to be positive.”

McGuinness added that he was pleased to finish all the races he started at what is a demanding circuit for the bikes.

“For me, finishing all five races that I started was a big positive – not many riders managed that this weekend,” he said.

“Being sixth or seventh in this crowd is no disappointment at all, and it’s all building momentum towards the TT.

“The bike feels better and I’m bike-fit, I didn’t feel my strength fading. The TT is different gravy but it’s always a pleasure to be at the North West.”

McGuinness also paid tribute to his teammate, Dean Harrison, who was on the podium five times from the seven races he competed in but still went without a first North West 200 win.

“I’ve enjoyed every session, the bikes have never missed a beat and a huge shout out to my teammate [Dean Harrison]," he said.

“He didn’t get his first North West 200 win, but it wasn’t for the want of trying.”