Isle of Man TT winner’s son to make debut at 2025 TT

George Holden is set to compete in his debut Isle of Man TT this year on a Sidecar outfit built by 17-time winner Dave Molyneux, who retired from racing after the 2024 TT.

Holden has been competing on the short circuits in the British Championship since 2021, but this year will mark his first appearance at the Isle of Man TT, on a Barnes Racing DMR Yamaha built by Molyneux.

Son of two-time Sidecar TT winner John Holden, George says he’s been thinking about competing at the famous road race for a while already.

“With Dad racing for so long, I’ve obviously grown up with the TT, so competing has been on my mind for a long time and now the time’s right to turn that dream into a reality,” said Holden.

“I’ve been building my experience up on the short circuits but, to be honest, it was only in 2023 when everything started to come together for making my TT debut.”

Part of that preparation has been learning the circuit – not only the direction of the layout but also trying to understand it at Sidecar speed by watching on-boards.

“I obviously know which way the course goes but since 2023 I’ve turned my attention to approaching it as a driver as racing around the Mountain Course is a whole different ball game to going round in a car at 30mph.

“I’ve been watching onboard laps all the time and going over to the island as much as possible so it’s simply a case of trying to soak it all in. I’ve got Dad helping me and Dave Molyneux has been superb with his coaching.”

Holden will be partnered by passenger Mark Wilkes, a former podium finisher at the TT. It means a change of passenger compared to the short circuits – where Holden’s passenger is Oscar Lawrence, who himself will make his TT debut this year as passenger to Lewis Blackstock – and there is also an adaptation to be made in terms of machinery.

“The F2 outfit is very different to the long wheelbase outfit as it requires a different style, never mind the fact there’s not as much as room, but I had a few outings last year on the DMR Yamaha and have a few more lined up between now and the TT,” Holden said.

“When Mark [Wilkes] became available, we soon got everything arranged and it’s great to have a passenger on board of such high calibre and with so much experience. That can only be of benefit.”

Holden added: “I just want to enjoy it and soak it all up, building on what I’ve learnt the previous night. I’m looking forward to it more than anything else.”