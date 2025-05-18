Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness ‘wouldn’t be #1 if I didn’t deserve it’

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness says he “wouldn’t be sat here with the #1 plate on the Honda if I didn’t warrant the job” and “I never think about retirement”.

The veteran racer turned 53 this year but remains at the sharp end of proceedings on the international road racing scene.

For the Isle of Man TT’s big bike races, McGuinness will set off at #1 on the road and does so a year on from a top five finish in the Senior TT and a sixth in the Superbike race.

This year, McGuinness has set his fastest ever laps around Donington and Oulton Park as part of his preparations for the 2025 racing season, while he cracked the top six in the Superbike class at last week’s North West 200.

Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland at the North West 200, McGuinness stood by his decision to continue racing and the fact that he remains a works Honda rider with the #1 plate.

“It’s strange, isn't it,” he began. “I thought by now I’d be going backwards but I still have the enthusiasm.

“I know I’m a bit heavy and that, but I still go out on my enduro bike, I still ride, I feel bike fit, I still feel strong.

“I posted my best lap time at Donington, Oulton Park [recently]. Last year [at the North West 200] I was on the podium, the TT I was strong.

“So, I wouldn’t be sat here with the number one plate on the Honda if I didn’t warrant the job.

“Once that I don’t, once there comes a point when these other guys are knocking on Honda’s door for my job I’ll roll over.

“But I’ll always stay involved in the sport. I’ll maybe go on some smaller bikes, do some classic racing - I don’t know.

“But at the minute I never think about retirement, I just keep that concentration.

“I call it the ‘hamster wheel’: just keep that hamster wheel going, keep riding, keep enjoying it and then see where it all leads us.”

McGuinness made his TT debut in 1996 and in 1997 stood on the podium for the first time, before taking a maiden win in 1999.

In total, he has won 23 times at the Isle of Man TT and is currently third all-time behind Joey Dunlop (26) and Michael Dunlop (29).

His last wins came in 2015, when he won the Zero TT and that year’s Senior TT.