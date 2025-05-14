Glenn Irwin slams “armchair idiots” over North West 200 controversy

Glenn Irwin has slammed “armchair idiots” for comments made following the controversial end to the first Superbike race on Saturday at the North West 200.

Michael Dunlop sensationally won the first Superbike contest on the Saturday race day at the 2025 North West 200 last week, despite cutting through Mather’s Cross chicane early in the contest.

The rules state that any rider who misses the chicane must come to a stop and put their foot down at a marker before carrying on.

Peter Hickman did this at the same point, while Dunlop carried on through. The punishment for not complying with the rules is meant to be a 10-second penalty.

Dunlop was initially given a penalty for this, which was applied on corrected time at the finish, before it was rescinded - making him the winner, after he’d passed Davey Todd on the last lap for the lead on the road.

Both 8TEN Racing riders Todd and Hickman were furious with the handling of the penalty, while Dunlop felt he’d been forced through the chicane.

Glenn Irwin's verdict on North West 200 controversy

Irwin has received criticism from some fans over alleged favouritism for how an interaction between himself and Todd was perceived, which he has hit back at in a lengthy social media post.

“A lot of people spouting on social media about me telling Davey Todd he had won the Superbike race on Saturday morning,” he began.

“I watched the race beneath the big screens, regularly checking the timing screen as well, mainly due to being impressed by Michael’s comeback.

“We then saw a 10-second penalty, which changed Michael’s position compared to his on-track.

“Davey looked dejected in parc ferme as he pulled into P2. I said “you have won” as that’s what the timing screen said - not for favouritism whatsoever. In fact, I admire both riders equally,

“Davey is a family friend, Michael is one of the greatest road racers of all time and I like how he carries himself more so now than ever.

“Arm chair idiots who don’t have a clue, you ruin the sport, your lack of manners and understanding on social media unfortunately represent all the fans, which is wrong.

“This sport is followed by the best fans in the world, unfortunately the minority who cannot praise one rider without dissing another in the same sentence ruin this image of road racing having the best fans in the world.

“Again, I am one of Michael’s biggest fans as he knows and as mentioned above Davey is a close friend. I wish both lads, and the entire grid, a fast and safe Isle of Man TT!”

Following the North West 200, Hickman suggested he would not return to the event over the penalty incident.