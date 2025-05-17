The specifications of two of Michael Dunlop’s bikes for the Isle of Man TT have been given high praise.

Dunlop will enter this month’s TT with better preparation than ever, it has been claimed.

Dunlop completed a treble of victories at the North West 200 after two wins at the Cookstown 100.

All attention turns to the TT, which begins on May 26, and the machinery at Dunlop’s disposal.

He has swapped Honda for BMW in the Superbike and Superstock classes. He has changed from a Yamaha R6 to a Ducati Panigale V2 in the Supersport class, but will stick to a Paton for the Supertwin.

Hawk Racing and MD Racing remain loyal backers for the man to beat at the TT.

“It’s the team and the backup,” ex-racer Phillip McCallen told the Belfast Telegraph about what makes Dunlop so formidable this year.

“For the last few years, it’s looked like he’s had his bikes at the last minute or he’s come here still building bikes and doing different things and he’s not really ready.

“This year, he’s been racing, he’s done an endurance race, he’s done other races this year, and I know these are new bikes but the teams are really, really good.

“He’s got the same teams as he’s had for years and he’s totally confident with those people because there is a big worry of ‘who is working on my bikes and what are they doing with it’.

“So, he’s happy with his teams and he knows he’s got good bikes.

“That Ducati, apparently there is no higher-spec Ducati in Europe than that; his BMW Superbike, allegedly – and it looks like it – there’s no higher-spec than that in the country as well.

“His production bike is definitely good and the Hawk boys, the team that he is so, so happy with, they have built him TT and North West-winning bikes, although more so at the TT.

“He’s happy with them, and in my mind, if I had that Ducati, I’d be happy; if I had those BMWs with that spec, I’d be happy as well.

“I think that’s all showing now, and lots of other years he hasn’t had the miles he’s wanted.

“He has come [to the North West 200] with maybe a few race miles done, but this year, he has come mentally prepared, he’s definitely physically prepared and he’s mechanically prepared, so why would you not be happy?”

Last year at the TT, Dunlop broke his uncle Joey’s record for the most wins at the famous event.

His four wins in 2024 took him to a total of 24, which is eager to extend further this year.

Dunlop will face stern competition from riders including Peter Hickman and Davey Todd, who have formed their own 8TEN Racing team together.