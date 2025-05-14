Positive update issued on North West 200 crash rider put into medically induced coma

The Bathams Racing team has issued a positive update on Craig Neve’s condition following an incident at the North West 200 that led to him being place in a medically induced coma.

Neve was involved in an incident during practice at the North West 200 on Wednesday and needed to be airlifted to hospital in Belfast for treatment.

The Bathams team, run by veteran rider Michael Rutter, says Neve sustained numerous chest injuries in the crash and was placed into a medically induced coma.

However, he has now been woken up from this and moved out of intensive care where his recovery is going “well”, according to a team statement.

Neve is now out of the upcoming Isle of Man TT, with Bathams saying it will announce alternate plans for the event shortly.

“Following his accident during first practice at the Northwest 200, we are very happy to provide a positive update on Craig Neve’s condition,” the team statement read.

“Craig suffered a number of chest injuries during the first Supersport practice session and was airlifted to the Belfast Royal Hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and placed into a medically induced coma until he stabilised.

“The care Craig has received has been incredible and less than 24 hours later he was woken up, and has since been moved from intensive care to a ward where he continues to recover well.

“Everyone associated with Bathams AJN Racing would like to say a huge thank you to all the marshals and medical staff both trackside and at the Belfast Royal for taking such good care of Craig and delivering the highest standard of support anyone could wish for.

“Furthermore, we also wish the other rider involved in the accident a speedy recovery.

“In Craigs absence, we will announce our new plan for the upcoming TT races in due course.”

The other rider involved in the incident was Gary McCoy, who suffered numerous injuries and is recovering in a critical care unit at Royal Victoria Hospital.