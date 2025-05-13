Isle of Man TT inks three-year deal with BMW

New deal will help safety at the Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT has signed a three-year deal with BMW Motorrad for the manufacturer to be its Official Vehicle Safety Partner.

BMW will provide a range of vehicles to support the TT’s Officials, Medics and Marshals across the Mountain Course.

The Travelling Marshals, all of whom are former racers, will be on BMW S 1000 RRs. Into their 70th year at the event, the Travelling Marshals are first responders.

TT Rider Liaison Officers will also be on the same BMW machines as they assist newcomers.

BMW will also provide X5 and X3 vehicles, and an X5M as the Medical Fast Response Car, to support the TT’s medical procedures.

Marshals will be equipped by BMW 530e saloons. BMW will also enhance the Safety Car fleet with M3 and M5 saloons.

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport, Isle of Man Department for Enterprise, said: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do at the TT, and having partners who can help us deliver on that commitment is crucial to the event's success.

“Our medical response team is continuously driving innovation to improve our safety standards, and having the best equipment available to them - and to all our officials and marshals -  is essential in allowing them to operate as effectively and safely as possible.

“We are looking forward to partnering with BMW, a brand that shares our values and vision for the future of the event.”

Scott Grimsdall, UK Head of Marketing and PR, BMW Motorrad, said: “The TT’s experienced officials, travelling marshals, and medical response teams are integral to putting on one of the greatest spectacles in motorsport.

“Deploying safely and efficiently is a crucial part of their roles, and we are delighted to partner with the Isle of Man TT Races and provide them with a range of BMW machinery packed with class-leading technology to ensure they are able to do so.”

The 2025 TT begins on May 26.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

