George Russell: Mercedes F1 form ‘tough to swallow’ as he's warned for pit lane incident

George Russell couldn't replicate his Canadian Grand Prix heroics in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell has admitted that Mercedes’ F1 form is ‘tough to swallow’ as they struggled in the hot temperatures at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell is set to start Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring from fifth on the grid.

The sweltering heat and the high-speed corners make it a difficult combination for the Mercedes W16.

Last time out in Montreal, Russell controlled the race from pole position.

However, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve lacks sweeping, high-speed corners, and the track temperature was considerably cooler.

After qualifying, Russell felt that P5 was the “maximum” he could have extracted from his Mercedes F1 car.

“I think that was definitely the maximum we could have got,” Russell explained.

“I think the gap to everyone except from Lando was quite understandable. Lando, obviously, did a really amazing job all day today and it was bigger than we thought.

“We know our strengths, we know our weaknesses and we knew this was never going to be a strong race for us.”

When asked to explain why Mercedes struggle at tracks like the Red Bull Ring, he added: “I think it’s a combination of everything. The track is hot - 50 degrees - the tarmac is pretty abrasive, high-speed corners and it all goes against us. In the same way Canada went for us.

“We know where we need to improve. It’s no major surprise. It’s always a tough one to swallow every time you come to a weekend knowing you are not going to be on top form.”

Russell warned for pit lane offence

George Russell has been hit with a warning after nearly colliding with the two Ferrari drivers in qualifying.

Russell attempted to enter the fast lane but nearly ran into the path of his former teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

Giving his perspective before visiting the stewards, Russell said: “I went and then I saw a few drivers pulling out. 

“Then you have a massive blindspot. You can only move your head so much. The mirrors… It’s a massive blindspot. We’ve got to go to the stewards but don’t expect any issues. It’s just part of it.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

