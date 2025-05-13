BSB and Isle of Man TT team report their vehicle was stolen

Theft reported ahead of the 2025 Isle of Man TT

The stolen vehicle
The stolen vehicle

A vehicle belonging to a British Superbike Championship and Isle of Man TT team has been stolen.

Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles reported the theft on Tuesday afternoon.

“One of our team vehicles has been stolen within the last hour or so from Soothill Lane in Batley,” they said.

“This is a vehicle the team use for BSB rounds and road racing alike!

“Any information leading to its return would be greatly appreciated and rewarded!

“Please share far and wide in the hope we can retrieve it sooner rather than later. Reward offered for return.

“Please call 01924 478491 and speak with Helen or Connor.”

Clive Padgett’s team and his family’s motorcycle dealership are legendary among British bike fans.

They are veterans of BSB, the Isle of Man TT, and the North West 200.

This season inside the BSB paddock, they are running Luke Mossey in the Superstock class.

Davey Todd, who won the British Superstock title with Padgetts in 2022, is due to rejoin the team for this year’s TT in the Supersport class.

With Todd on their Honda, Padgetts are also set to enter the Supertwin TT for the first time this year.

But their immediate focus must now turn to retrieving their stolen vehicle…

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

RR News
3h ago
Peter Hickman “not bitter”, addresses "the haters" after Michael Dunlop drama
Peter Hickman, Davey Todd
RR News
3h ago
Isle of Man TT inks three-year deal with BMW
Isle of Man TT
RR News
4h ago
BSB and Isle of Man TT team report their vehicle was stolen
The stolen vehicle
MotoGP News
4h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: “We must work together to return a smile to Pecco Bagnaia's face”
Bagnaia, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
An F1 first set to occur for Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola
Pirelli tyres

More News

F1 News
4h ago
Sergio Perez urged to overlook Cadillac for rival F1 team
Sergio Perez
FE News
5h ago
Tokyo E-Prix: Everything you need to know about Formula E’s second visit to Japan
Race start
F1 News
5h ago
F1 commentator Martin Brundle receives honour from British Royal Family
Martin Brundle
F1 News
6h ago
Damon Hill warns Fred Vasseur will “feel the heat” if Ferrari struggles continue
Fred Vasseur
F1 News
7h ago
Franco Colapinto test claim sparks new doubts about Alpine’s 2025 plans
Franco Colapinto