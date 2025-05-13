BSB and Isle of Man TT team report their vehicle was stolen

A vehicle belonging to a British Superbike Championship and Isle of Man TT team has been stolen.

Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles reported the theft on Tuesday afternoon.

“One of our team vehicles has been stolen within the last hour or so from Soothill Lane in Batley,” they said.

“This is a vehicle the team use for BSB rounds and road racing alike!

“Any information leading to its return would be greatly appreciated and rewarded!

“Please share far and wide in the hope we can retrieve it sooner rather than later. Reward offered for return.

“Please call 01924 478491 and speak with Helen or Connor.”

Clive Padgett’s team and his family’s motorcycle dealership are legendary among British bike fans.

They are veterans of BSB, the Isle of Man TT, and the North West 200.

This season inside the BSB paddock, they are running Luke Mossey in the Superstock class.

Davey Todd, who won the British Superstock title with Padgetts in 2022, is due to rejoin the team for this year’s TT in the Supersport class.

With Todd on their Honda, Padgetts are also set to enter the Supertwin TT for the first time this year.

But their immediate focus must now turn to retrieving their stolen vehicle…