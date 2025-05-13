Phil Crowe adds a new teammate for Isle of Man TT

Phil Crowe will be joined by a new teammate for the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

Crowe Performance is expanding to a two-rider line-up, including the team owner.

Maurizio Bottalico - the San Marino rider who is stepping up from the Manx Grand Prix - has been added to the team.

Both Crowe and Bottalico will race in the Superbike, the Senior TT and the Superstock on the BMW M1000RR.

Bottalico is riding 1000cc machinery for the first time at the 2025 TT.

He won the best newcomer award at the recent North West 200 with four top-20 finishes.

Crowe, meanwhile, is entering his 10th TT. Last year, he retired early from all three of his races.

He achieved top 10 finishes in 2018 and 2022. His personal best lap is 129.967mph.

Crowe will be targeting his first 130mph lap, and a 16th top-15 finish.

Phil Crowe: “We’ve been looking to run a two-rider team for some time, but it’s all been about finding the right rider and Maurizio ticks all the boxes.

“He’s got good experience now around the Mountain Course with some good performances at the Manx Grand Prix as well as in the European Hill Climb Championships so will be able to hit the ground running.

“He’s not only taken to the 1000cc bike quickly, but he’s also fitted into the team seamlessly.

“He showed his capabilities at the North West 200 and we’ve both had good preparation. With regards to my own TT, I’m hoping for luck to be on my side for a change!

“I’ve had three bad years now, for various reasons, with last year being the worst. We had an engine problem throughout which meant I couldn’t get a flying lap and barely completed any laps at all.

“I know what I can do in each sector though, and I want to be doing 130’s solidly throughout the fortnight. If I do that, the results will take care of themselves.”

Bottalico added: “I’m very excited about my debut at the TT in the 1000 class, and I'm very happy to be able to do it with Team Crowe Performance because they have a lot of experience and I'm sure I can learn a lot from them. I can't wait to get started.”