Isle of Man TT ace Michael Dunlop victorious in Tandragee 100 return

Isle of Man TT ace Michael Dunlop marked his return to the Tandragee 100 road race in Northern Ireland with a brace of victories in the 1000cc races.

The County Armagh event last ran in 2022 but returned this year following extensive road resurfacing on the course.

In the time since the Tandragee 100 last run, Michael Dunlop etched himself into the history books by becoming the most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT after surpassing late uncle Joey Dunlop’s record of 26 victories in 2024.

Taking the record to 29 wins, Michael Dunlop extended that earlier this month to 33 after four victories at this year’s TT.

Dunlop carried on what has been a hugely successful year so far on the roads, with his TT wins backed up by victories at the North West 200 and the Cookstown 100.

Absent at Tandragee since 2013, Dunlop marked his return on Saturday with victory in the five-lap Open race.

Riding his MD Racing BMW in Superstock trim, Dunlop beat Michael Sweeney in a tight battle by just 0.4 seconds.

Sweeney initially led the way in the race, before being overhauled by Dunlop.

Dunlop then backed this up with a second win in the Superbike feature race at the end of the day, dominating proceedings on his BMW.

Once again going up against Sweeney for the win, Dunlop got to the chequered flag in the six-lap contest 8.059s clear.

Shaun Anderson completed the podium, having earlier won the Classic Superbike race on a Norton, ahead of Manxman Conor Cummins.

The multiple TT podium finisher contested his first Tandragee 100 since 2007 and grabbed a podium in the Open race earlier on Saturday.

That podium in the Open race came after beating Mike Browne, who had to settle for fourth.

But Browne took a brace of wins in the Supersport class, taking victories on Friday evening and on Saturday.

In the latter, he beat Michael Dunlop by 3.545s. Dunlop encountered issues on his Ducati V2 Panigale in qualifying, which left him 17th on the grid.

But he fought through to get onto the podium in Saturday’s race on corrected time and set a new lap record for the class.

Michael Dunlop will be back in race action next month on the Isle of Man at the Southern 100, as he gets set to go head-to-head with this year’s fellow TT winners Dean Harrison and Davey Todd.