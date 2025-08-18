Michael Dunlop unveils Honda tribute to Joey, set for Classic TT

Michael Dunlop has shown off the Honda tribute to his legendary uncle Joey, which he will ride at the Classic TT.

Joey Dunlop won at the Isle of Man TT in 200 on a Honda SP1, one of his most iconic wins because it came five years after his previous TT success.

He won the Formula 1, Lightweight 250 and Ultra-Lightweight 125 races 25 years ago.

Joey’s record of 26 wins at the Isle of Man TT stood the test of time until his nephew Michael broke it last year. Michael’s tally is now at 33.

Tribute lap for Joey Dunlop at Classic TT

A tribute lap to honour Joey Dunlop’s feat is scheduled for Friday August 29, to conclude the Classic TT.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Michael will ride the tribute lap on the stunning red Honda SP1.

It will follow the Senior Classic TT, to bring an end to the road racing event.

“I think we done a good job thanks to everyone that was involved pulling this last minute project together,” Michael Dunlop posted to social media.

His uncle Joey died tragically in a road racing accident in 2000, just weeks after setting his record for 26 wins at the Isle of Man TT.

There will be several tributes to his memory at the Classic TT on the Isle of Man over the next fortnight.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

His race leathers and helmets will be on display alongside trophies from his unique family’s incredible legacy.

Items belonging to John McGuinness and Michael Rutter, who were on the podium with Joey 25 years ago, are also on display.

There will be a cinema in the fan area showing the classic race, and other legendary moments from Joey’s career.

Michael Dunlop will be joined at the Classic TT by top names such as Davey Todd, McGuinness and Dean Harrison.

The event is returning after a six-year absence and will run simultaneously to the Manx Grand Prix.