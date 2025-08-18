How to watch Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT

Details of how to follow Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT

Classic TT
Classic TT

Here are all the details to watch the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and 2025 Classic TT live from August 18-29.

The two road racing events on the Isle of Man will be running on the same days to the same schedule.

Top names like Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd lead the charge in the Classic TT.

Prospects at the Manx Grand Prix could become tomorrow’s stars at the Isle of Man TT.

How to watch 2025 Manx Grand Prix

Keep an eye on Crash.net for the session results, lap times, news and talking points.

Race days at the 2025 Manx Grand Prix will be broadcast live and free on the official YouTubeFacebook and website of the event.

Saturday 23 August and Monday 25 August are the official race days as it stands.

A film crew will be on the course throughout the Manx Grand Prix, from practice and qualifying, capturing footage and parc ferme interviews in advance.

The Manx Grand Prix also said: “We’ll endeavour to bring you select practice and qualifying sessions LIVE, subject to logistics and scheduling—so stay tuned.”

Sam Bowers and Ditte Smith will be the commentators.

Classic TT sessions will not be a part of the Manx Grand Prix coverage. This means there will be no live stream on Wednesday 20th, Thursday 21st or Friday 22nd when both events run at the same time.

How to watch 2025 Classic TT

Follow the Classic TT with Crash.net - we will bring you lap times, race results, the latest news and talking points.

There is no live coverage of the Classic TT races.

The Isle of Man TT Races YouTube channel will host a short highlights package after each race.

There will be four round-up shows, also on YouTube. These will bring Chris Pritchard, Lee Johnston, and Tom Birchall together to provide news and analysis from the races.

Radio TT will provide full coverage of the Classic TT races.

The commentary points are at Glen Helen and Ramsey Hairpin, so fans can hear from some well-known names during the racing.

