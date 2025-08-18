Manx Grand Prix rider ‘conscious’ in hospital after opening day crash

James Walsh came off his Aprilia at Cruickshanks

James Walsh via Facebook
James Walsh via Facebook

A rider has been hospitalised at the Manx Grand Prix.

James Walsh crashed on Sunday, the opening night of action on the Isle of Man.

He fell off his JBW Racing Aprilia at Cruickshanks during the Supertwin session.

Walsh was “conscious and talking” at the scene, Manx News reports.

He was transferred to Noble’s Hospital for assessment and is being treated for a hip injury.

Walsh is a Manx Grand Prix newcomer from County Cork in Ireland.

“It’s going to be a pinch me moment when we set off on the newcomers lap behind my instructor, the one and only John McGuinness, which will be amazing,” he had previously written on social media.

Walsh builds and converts camper vans for his day job but is an experienced racer.

He has competed in the Irish national championship, and at Ulster. He has also raced in the Wirrall championship.

Walsh has major road racing experience from Armoy, Cookstown and the Southern 100.

“I want to do the Manx,” he said before the event started.

“Anybody who has ever been involve din motorbikes, or racing… it’s a dream to get the tap on the shoulder then go down Bray Hill for a lap of that circuit.”

