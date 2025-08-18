Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Session 1)
|Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Session 1)
|Position
|Rider
|Best lap speed
|Class
|1
|Davey Todd
|118.506
Classic TT Formula 1
|2
|Chris Cook
|117.731
|Manx GP Senior
|3
|Jamie Williams
|116.959
|Manx GP Senior
|4
|Andrew Farrell
|116.585
|Manx GP Senior
|5
|Michael Gahan
|115.226
|Manx GP Senior
|6
|Ryan Whitehall
|114.998
|Manx GP Senior
|7
|Don Gilbert
|114.878
|Manx GP Senior
|8
|Adrian Harrison
|114.747
|Manx GP Senior
|9
|Toby Shann
|114.738
|Manx GP Senior
|10
|Craig Szczypek
|114.493
|Manx GP Senior
|11
|Michael Pace
|114.443
|Manx GP Senior
|12
|Radley Hughes
|114.437
|Manx GP Senior
|13
|Caomhan Canny
|114.197
|Manx GP Senior
|14
|Eddy Wormald
|113.797
|Manx GP Senior
|15
|Justin Collins
|113.767
|Manx GP Senior
|16
|Liam Chawke
|113.631
|Manx GP Senior
|17
|Graham McAleese
|113.323
|Manx GP Senior
|18
|Graham Thomson
|113.03
|Manx GP Senior
|19
|Johnny Stewart
|112.963
|Manx GP Senior
|20
|Matthieu Pauchard
|112.642
|Manx GP Senior
The thrills on the Isle of Man have restarted with the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT.
The two events will be running simultaneously until Friday 29 August.
Davey Todd topped the overall timesheet on Sunday's first laps around the Isle of Man.
However, Todd was the only riding with Classic TT Formula 1 machinery in this session.
He rode the Prosperity Wealth Ducati 916 on Sunday.
Todd is leading the charge for the Ducati 916 which won its first race at this event last year through Mike Browne.
Chris Cook was the fastest rider on Manx Grand Prix machinery.
Jamie Williams and Andrew Farrell trailed Cook.