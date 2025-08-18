Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Session 1)

Manx Grand Prix
Here are the results from Session 1 at the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT.

PositionRiderBest lap speedClass
1Davey Todd118.506
Classic TT Formula 1
2Chris Cook117.731Manx GP Senior
3Jamie Williams116.959Manx GP Senior
4Andrew Farrell116.585Manx GP Senior
5Michael Gahan115.226Manx GP Senior
6Ryan Whitehall114.998Manx GP Senior
7Don Gilbert114.878Manx GP Senior
8Adrian Harrison114.747Manx GP Senior
9Toby Shann114.738Manx GP Senior
10Craig Szczypek114.493Manx GP Senior
11Michael Pace114.443Manx GP Senior
12Radley Hughes114.437Manx GP Senior
13Caomhan Canny114.197Manx GP Senior
14Eddy Wormald113.797Manx GP Senior
15Justin Collins113.767Manx GP Senior
16Liam Chawke113.631Manx GP Senior
17Graham McAleese113.323Manx GP Senior
18Graham Thomson113.03Manx GP Senior
19Johnny Stewart112.963Manx GP Senior
20Matthieu Pauchard112.642Manx GP Senior

The thrills on the Isle of Man have restarted with the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT.

The two events will be running simultaneously until Friday 29 August.

Davey Todd topped the overall timesheet on Sunday's first laps around the Isle of Man.

However, Todd was the only riding with Classic TT Formula 1 machinery in this session.

He rode the Prosperity Wealth Ducati 916 on Sunday.

Todd is leading the charge for the Ducati 916 which won its first race at this event last year through Mike Browne.

Chris Cook was the fastest rider on Manx Grand Prix machinery.

Jamie Williams and Andrew Farrell trailed Cook.

