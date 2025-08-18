Here are the results from Session 1 at the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT.

Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Session 1) Position Rider Best lap speed Class 1 Davey Todd 118.506 Classic TT Formula 1 2 Chris Cook 117.731 Manx GP Senior 3 Jamie Williams 116.959 Manx GP Senior 4 Andrew Farrell 116.585 Manx GP Senior 5 Michael Gahan 115.226 Manx GP Senior 6 Ryan Whitehall 114.998 Manx GP Senior 7 Don Gilbert 114.878 Manx GP Senior 8 Adrian Harrison 114.747 Manx GP Senior 9 Toby Shann 114.738 Manx GP Senior 10 Craig Szczypek 114.493 Manx GP Senior 11 Michael Pace 114.443 Manx GP Senior 12 Radley Hughes 114.437 Manx GP Senior 13 Caomhan Canny 114.197 Manx GP Senior 14 Eddy Wormald 113.797 Manx GP Senior 15 Justin Collins 113.767 Manx GP Senior 16 Liam Chawke 113.631 Manx GP Senior 17 Graham McAleese 113.323 Manx GP Senior 18 Graham Thomson 113.03 Manx GP Senior 19 Johnny Stewart 112.963 Manx GP Senior 20 Matthieu Pauchard 112.642 Manx GP Senior

The thrills on the Isle of Man have restarted with the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT.

The two events will be running simultaneously until Friday 29 August.

Davey Todd topped the overall timesheet on Sunday's first laps around the Isle of Man.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Todd was the only riding with Classic TT Formula 1 machinery in this session.

He rode the Prosperity Wealth Ducati 916 on Sunday.

Todd is leading the charge for the Ducati 916 which won its first race at this event last year through Mike Browne.

Chris Cook was the fastest rider on Manx Grand Prix machinery.

Jamie Williams and Andrew Farrell trailed Cook.