Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Session 2)
Results from the second session at the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT.
Results from the second qualifying session from the 2025 Manx GP and Classic TT are below.
|2025 Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Session 2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Timing (mph)
|Class
|1
|Wayne Avis
|Yamaha R6
|52.40
|Manx GP Senior
|2
|Thibaud Erwan Guilhem Doutre
|Yamaha R6
|52.24
|Manx GP Senior
|3
|Eddy Wormald
|Yamaha R6
|51.85
|Manx GP Senior
|4
|David McArthur
|Yamaha R6
|51.77
|Manx GP Senior
|5
|Peter Lionel
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|51.30
|Manx GP Senior
|6
|Blake Kelly
|Yamaha R6
|51.16
|Manx GP Senior
|7
|Kieran Brockie
|Yamaha R6
|50.87
|Manx GP Senior
|8
|Leon Donaghy
|Kawasaki ZX-636-R
|50.62
|Manx GP Senior
|9
|Hamish Tarr
|Honda CBR600RR
|50.29
|Manx GP Senior
|10
|Craig Kennelly
|Honda CBR600RR
|50.08
|Manx GP Senior
|11
|Matthieu Pauchard
|Kawasaki ZX-636-R
|50.07
|Manx GP Senior
|12
|Noel Carroll
|Yamaha R6
|49.77
|Manx GP Senior
|13
|Jack Sim
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|49.62
|Manx GP Senior
|14
|James Doy
|Suzuki GSX-R600
|49.48
|Manx GP Senior
|15
|Brandon Kavanagh
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|49.30
|Manx GP Senior
|16
|Grant Thompson
|Kawasaki ZX-636-R
|48.96
|Manx GP Senior
|17
|Victor Ortega
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|48.78
|Manx GP Senior
|18
|Shaun Evans
|Kawasaki ZX-636-R
|48.60
|Manx GP Senior
|19
|Stuart McCann
|Triumph 675R
|48.40
|Manx GP Senior
|20
|Richard Kay
|Honda CBR600RR
|48.22
|Manx GP Senior
Times from the second session were unrepresentative as the session, which started at 18:30 on 18 August, was red flagged at 18:39.
Following the red flag in the Senior session, the Junior session was cancelled.
The red flag resulted from a crash for Andy McAllister at Black Dub (ninth milestone). The Manx Grand Prix reports that McAllister sustained arm injuries in the crash. The Northern Irish rider was transported to Noble's Hospital where he was reported to be conscious and talking.
Day three's (19 August) practice is due to start at 18:30 for the Senior/Supersport runners. The Junior/Supertwin session is scheduled to start at 19:20.