Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Session 2)

Results from the second session at the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT.

2025 Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.

Results from the second qualifying session from the 2025 Manx GP and Classic TT are below.

2025 Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Session 2)
PosRiderBikeTiming (mph)Class
1Wayne AvisYamaha R652.40Manx GP Senior
2Thibaud Erwan Guilhem DoutreYamaha R652.24Manx GP Senior
3Eddy WormaldYamaha R651.85Manx GP Senior
4David McArthurYamaha R651.77Manx GP Senior
5Peter LionelTriumph Street Triple 765 RS51.30Manx GP Senior
6Blake KellyYamaha R651.16Manx GP Senior
7Kieran BrockieYamaha R650.87Manx GP Senior
8Leon DonaghyKawasaki ZX-636-R50.62Manx GP Senior
9Hamish TarrHonda CBR600RR50.29Manx GP Senior
10Craig KennellyHonda CBR600RR50.08Manx GP Senior
11Matthieu PauchardKawasaki ZX-636-R50.07Manx GP Senior
12Noel CarrollYamaha R649.77Manx GP Senior
13Jack SimKawasaki ZX-6R49.62Manx GP Senior
14James DoySuzuki GSX-R60049.48Manx GP Senior
15Brandon KavanaghTriumph Street Triple 765 RS49.30Manx GP Senior
16Grant ThompsonKawasaki ZX-636-R48.96Manx GP Senior
17Victor OrtegaKawasaki ZX-6R48.78Manx GP Senior
18Shaun EvansKawasaki ZX-636-R48.60Manx GP Senior
19Stuart McCannTriumph 675R48.40Manx GP Senior
20Richard KayHonda CBR600RR48.22Manx GP Senior

Times from the second session were unrepresentative as the session, which started at 18:30 on 18 August, was red flagged at 18:39.

Following the red flag in the Senior session, the Junior session was cancelled.

The red flag resulted from a crash for Andy McAllister at Black Dub (ninth milestone). The Manx Grand Prix reports that McAllister sustained arm injuries in the crash. The Northern Irish rider was transported to Noble's Hospital where he was reported to be conscious and talking.

Day three's (19 August) practice is due to start at 18:30 for the Senior/Supersport runners. The Junior/Supertwin session is scheduled to start at 19:20.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

