Results from the second qualifying session from the 2025 Manx GP and Classic TT are below.

2025 Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Session 2) Pos Rider Bike Timing (mph) Class 1 Wayne Avis Yamaha R6 52.40 Manx GP Senior 2 Thibaud Erwan Guilhem Doutre Yamaha R6 52.24 Manx GP Senior 3 Eddy Wormald Yamaha R6 51.85 Manx GP Senior 4 David McArthur Yamaha R6 51.77 Manx GP Senior 5 Peter Lionel Triumph Street Triple 765 RS 51.30 Manx GP Senior 6 Blake Kelly Yamaha R6 51.16 Manx GP Senior 7 Kieran Brockie Yamaha R6 50.87 Manx GP Senior 8 Leon Donaghy Kawasaki ZX-636-R 50.62 Manx GP Senior 9 Hamish Tarr Honda CBR600RR 50.29 Manx GP Senior 10 Craig Kennelly Honda CBR600RR 50.08 Manx GP Senior 11 Matthieu Pauchard Kawasaki ZX-636-R 50.07 Manx GP Senior 12 Noel Carroll Yamaha R6 49.77 Manx GP Senior 13 Jack Sim Kawasaki ZX-6R 49.62 Manx GP Senior 14 James Doy Suzuki GSX-R600 49.48 Manx GP Senior 15 Brandon Kavanagh Triumph Street Triple 765 RS 49.30 Manx GP Senior 16 Grant Thompson Kawasaki ZX-636-R 48.96 Manx GP Senior 17 Victor Ortega Kawasaki ZX-6R 48.78 Manx GP Senior 18 Shaun Evans Kawasaki ZX-636-R 48.60 Manx GP Senior 19 Stuart McCann Triumph 675R 48.40 Manx GP Senior 20 Richard Kay Honda CBR600RR 48.22 Manx GP Senior

Times from the second session were unrepresentative as the session, which started at 18:30 on 18 August, was red flagged at 18:39.

Following the red flag in the Senior session, the Junior session was cancelled.

The red flag resulted from a crash for Andy McAllister at Black Dub (ninth milestone). The Manx Grand Prix reports that McAllister sustained arm injuries in the crash. The Northern Irish rider was transported to Noble's Hospital where he was reported to be conscious and talking.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Day three's (19 August) practice is due to start at 18:30 for the Senior/Supersport runners. The Junior/Supertwin session is scheduled to start at 19:20.